30-year pharma veteran Rolf Hoffmann, formerly senior global executive at Amgen and Eli Lilly, joins Semdor Pharma as investor and commercial expert.

Cologne, March 29th, 2021 -- Semdor Pharma Group announced today that it has added Rolf Hoffmann, a seasoned global pharma executive and advisor, to its Board of Directors, as well as an investor in the company. Mr. Hoffmann previously served at Amgen as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (US) and SVP of International and Europe, where he focused on operations, scaling and organizational development. Mr. Hoffmann started his pharmaceutical career at Eli Lilly as a sales representative, progressing quickly to senior positions including President of Latin America Operations and General Manager in Germany. Since parting from Amgen in 2016, Mr. Hoffmann has served on numerous boards related to the pharmaceutical and biotechnical sector, including STADA (Germany's largest independent Generics/OTC enterprise), Danish Genmab (Europe's largest Biotech company) and EUSA Pharma (a European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on oncology and oncology supportive care), among others.

“Semdor Pharma attracted me because of their clear mission of building a next-generation European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the massive problem of physical and mental pain and suffering. No other condition takes such a large emotional and financial toll on European society and Semdor’s reason for being is clear. No other European platform is able to offer the market such a broad array of life-enhancing medicines, from traditional pain medications to the exploding area of medical cannabis products. Semdor has a generational opportunity and I am excited to impart my experience scaling pharma businesses as a Board Director and investor”, said Rolf Hoffmann.

“I am proud of the hard work of every member of the Semdor team and our mission remains clear: offering European patients the most innovative, highest quality pain medicine and related products, whether traditional pain therapies or medical cannabis. We are in a stronger position than ever to build Semdor’s platform, including the Cannamedical brand, as a leader in the European medical cannabis industry” said David Henn, CEO of Semdor “With over 30 year of experience helping develop pharma platforms in Europe, North America and Latin America, Rolf is a perfect fit as an investor and Board Director.”

About Semdor Pharma Group

The formation of Semdor Pharma Group in January 2021 established one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical groups specialized in narcotics and medical cannabis. Semdor Pharma Group was formed through the merger of the German narcotics services market leader PS Group (including subsidiaries PS Pharma Services, PB Pharma and PS Marketing & Outsourcing) and Cannamedical Pharma, which is the leading independent medical cannabis brand in Germany. Semdor offers European wholesalers, suppliers and pharmacies the broadest array of narcotic medicines (both synthetic and natural) and provides key narcotic and medical cannabis players the broadest selection of market-leading product importing, handling, packaging and formulation services. Semdor Pharma generates gross annual sales of more than 60 million euros and employs 180 team members in Cologne and Meerbusch, Germany.

Press Relations

Leonie Weskott

E-Mail: presse@semdor-group.com

Phone: +49 (0) 221 9999 6151