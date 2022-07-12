On track for growth: French VC Seventure Partners invests in Berlin-based AI brand protection start-up Sentryc.

Berlin / Paris, July 2022. Seventure Partners, one of Europe's leading venture capitalists, is investing as lead investor in Sentryc GmbH, a technology company founded in 2019. Sentryc offers companies and brands a digital solution as a brand protection specialist with its proprietary brand protection software to detect and curb product piracy and brand abuse on online marketplaces.

Sentryc raises EUR 5 million in Series A funding

“Our goal is to protect companies and consumers sustainably and effectively. With Seventure Partners, we are pleased to have gained a partner who shares our vision and is very familiar with the challenges for companies due to the proximity to the heavily affected French market," says CEO Nicole Hofmann.

With the substantial multi-million financing round, the digital focus and the strong partner network of the new investor, the team around CEO Nicole Jasmin Hofmann and CPO Hendrik Schüler gains effective support for the planned further development of the SaaS solution, growth and further expansion into Europe.

“Sentryc has already been able to record strong growth in a very short time and acquire well-known customers. The growing need for brand protection, the team and the innovative software convinced us to invest in Sentryc”, concrets Dr. Andreas Schenk, Venture Partner Germany for Digital Technologies at Seventure Partners.

In the completed VC round, the existing investors join forces with the new investor Seventure Partners to put Sentryc’s growth on a broad foundation. The tech sector around brand protection and plagiarism prevention is an attractive growth market. Both the acceptance of anti-piracy measures and the cross-industry perception of the risks are continuously increasing[1].

