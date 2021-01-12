The launch of its revolutionary server architecture, a significant round of funding, patent acquisition and numerous award wins highlight the past year

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – January 12, 2021 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today reflects back on the success it has achieved over the course of 2020 despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic. In the face of supply chain disruptions, lockdowns, and outbreaks affecting the company, Bamboo was able to announce the B1000N Series of Arm-based servers, raise $7M in new funding to drive growth, secure a UK patent, establish strategic channel partnerships, and collect several awards.

Bamboo Systems logo

“Like many businesses in this most challenging year, Bamboo felt the impact of the pandemic on its operations,” said Tony Craythorne, CEO, Bamboo Systems. “I am incredibly proud that in spite of these trials we were able to achieve or exceed almost every target we set. And as the numerous awards we won reflect, the fact is the momentum behind Arm-based server solutions is growing. As 2021 commences, the opportunity for a more energy conscious, more powerful server architecture is gaining momentum in the data center.”

Bamboo Systems’ business highlights over the course of 2020:

Funding : In Q3, Bamboo secured $7 million USD in a funding round led by existing investors Seraphim Capital and Opea Holding and with support from the UK’s £1.25 billion Future Fund.

: In Q3, Bamboo secured $7 million USD in a funding round led by existing investors Seraphim Capital and Opea Holding and with support from the UK’s £1.25 billion Future Fund. Patent : Bamboo Systems was granted a patent from the UK Intellectual Property Office. Patent GB2574800 ‘A System and Method for Bridging Computer Resources’ provides Bamboo with critical intellectual property protection for its groundbreaking and proprietary research in Arm architecture.

: Bamboo Systems was granted a patent from the UK Intellectual Property Office. Patent GB2574800 ‘A System and Method for Bridging Computer Resources’ provides Bamboo with critical intellectual property protection for its groundbreaking and proprietary research in Arm architecture. Products and Solutions : Bamboo launched its B1000N Series of Arm-based servers based on its patented Parallel Arm Node-based Architecture (PANDA). These systems offer a typical savings of 50% of acquisition cost as compared to equivalently configured x86 and other Arm-based systems, with up to 75% less energy consumption and up to 80% less rack space used.

: Bamboo launched its B1000N Series of Arm-based servers based on its patented Parallel Arm Node-based Architecture (PANDA). These systems offer a typical savings of 50% of acquisition cost as compared to equivalently configured x86 and other Arm-based systems, with up to 75% less energy consumption and up to 80% less rack space used. Recognized Innovation : Bamboo won several industry awards and important recognitions in 2020. The company was named a Red Herring North America winner, a CRN Emerging Vendor, A Tech Trailblazer award winner in the cloud category and garnered two Gold and one Silver Stevie® Award in the 17th Annual International Business Awards®. Additionally, Bamboo was recognized by CRN as having one of the Ten Hottest New Enterprise Servers of 2020 as well as one of Ten Cool Products of 2020.

: Bamboo won several industry awards and important recognitions in 2020. The company was named a Red Herring North America winner, a CRN Emerging Vendor, A Tech Trailblazer award winner in the cloud category and garnered two Gold and one Silver Stevie® Award in the 17th Annual International Business Awards®. Additionally, Bamboo was recognized by CRN as having one of the Ten Hottest New Enterprise Servers of 2020 as well as one of Ten Cool Products of 2020. Strategic Channel Partnerships: Bamboo signed leading distributor Climb Channel Solutions as its exclusive distributor for North America. Climb chose Bamboo as a leader in important emerging technologies that complements their portfolio.

About Bamboo Systems:

Delivering the first Arm-based server designed for next generation data centers with the scale-out and high throughput computing required by cloud-targeted applications and modern highly parallel workloads. Bamboo’s servers consume one-quarter of the energy of today’s servers, one-tenth the rack space, at a fraction of the cost. Find out more at www.bamboosystems.io.

For more information:

Joanne Hogue

Smart Connections PR

(410) 658-8246

joanne@smartconnectionspr.com