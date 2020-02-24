Two 4SECURail teams aim to design a Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) for joint EU-Rail cyber security, and a Formal Methods Demonstrator for improved Railway Signalling Systems

Utrecht, 24 February 2020 – A consortium of seven European specialist partners from Spain, Italy, The Netherlands and France has been selected to deliver a new EU Shift2Rail Programme funded through Horizon 2020.

Started in December 2019 and officially launched in Barcelona in January 2020, 4SECURail is co-ordinated by engineering consulting firm Ardanuy Ingeniería, S.A., in collaboration with CNR, FIT, Hit Rail, SIRTI, Tree Technology and UIC.

The 4SECURail consortium will deliver a co-designed collaborative process and tools for the coordination of cybersecurity response across European railways, as well as a Formal Methods Demonstrator to support better interoperability of signalling systems for railway security, safety and efficiency.

Hit Rail B.V., the European rail industry’s IT specialist, will work alongside partners UIC (International Union of Railways) and Tree Technology an R&D company to deliver the co-design and testing of a model and collaboration platform for a European Railway Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), designed to coordinate the Cyber Security response actions of the separate railway security teams. The CSIRT will extend that collaboration and will be demonstrated and tested in 2020/2021 to support future consideration of the feasibility of deployment by the Shift2Rail Joint Undertaking and its work in X2RAIL3 supporting the EU Rail ISAC and Rail Community.

Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR) will work, alongside Ardanuy, FIT Consulting and SIRTI, to provide a demonstrator for the evaluation, in terms of cost, benefits and required learning curve, of the impact of the use of Formal Methods for the rigorous specification of the components of a railway signalling infrastructure. This is of particular interest to railway Infrastructure Managers, since only cost-effective and precise specification methodologies allow improvement in the dependability of the subsystems developed by different suppliers.

Shift2Rail is a European rail initiative that seeks to encourage focused Research and Innovation (R&I) aimed at integrating new and advanced technologies through its Horizon 2020 funding and aimed at completing the Single European Railway Area (SERA). The 4SECURail project, started in December 2019 and officially launched in January 2020, will contribute to ensuring correct behaviour, interoperability and safety for signalling systems, along with measures to deploy collaborative Cyber Security support across Europe.

This project has received funding from the Shift2Rail JU under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, under Grant Agreement 881775.

About Ardanuy Ingeniería, S.A.

Ardanuy Ingeniería S.A. was founded in 1992. The Company is a Spanish Corporation, owned by the Cardenas Rosales foundation with minor participation of private shareholders (Company management team). Currently, the company has offices in Spain (headquarters in Madrid) and branches in Lithuania, India, Colombia, Peru and Algeria with around 150 employees.

www.ardanuy.com

About Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche

The Italian National Research Council (CNR) (http://www.cnr.it) is the main public research organisation of Italy, carrying out, promoting and transferring multidisciplinary research through a network of more than one hundred institutes all over the country.

About FIT Consulting s.r.l.

FIT Consulting srl (FIT) is an Italian independent SME, founded in 1997. Dynamic and professional, over time FIT managed to build a network of over 300 partners in Europe, Asia and the USA, becoming members of the main European thematic networks on mobility of people and goods. Its expertise is based on more than twenty years of experience in fund-raising and technical and scientific assistance for the development of innovative projects and services.

www.fitconsulting.it

About Hit Rail B.V.

Hit Rail B.V. is a private Dutch company created in 1990 and owned by European railway companies. Its purpose is to provide secure telecommunications and IT services to the European Railways community, connecting more than 50 railway companies from 23 countries through its secure IP-based Hermes virtual private network (VPN).

For more information please visit http://www.hitrail.com or send an email to info@hitrail.com.

About SIRTI S.p.A.

SIRTI is a leading Italian technology company providing solutions for engineering and network communications. Established in 1921, SIRTI develops innovative solutions for various markets, including railway transportation systems, telecommunications, energy, and all those which require a network infrastructure. SIRTI is operating globally, employing around 4,000 employees worldwide.

www.sirti.it

About TREE Technology S.A.

TREE Technology SA (TREE) is a Spanish R&D-performing SME providing information and communication technology solutions based on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence for different sectors and markets (e.g., healthcare, security, banking and insurance, culture, energy, space, industry, and transport). TREE works within an open innovation model to provide their customers with advanced ICT solutions, helping them to optimise their processes and improve their business. R&D activities, in particular cooperative initiatives, are key to the company business model in assessing the maturity of emerging technologies, gathering new and differential knowledge, and identifying strategic partners to create new business opportunities.

www.treetk.com

About UIC

UIC is the worldwide organisation for international cooperation among railways and promotion of rail transport at a global level. Founded in 1922, it currently gathers 200 members on all 5 continents, among them railways, rail operators, infrastructure managers, etc. The mission of the association is to promote rail transport at world level with the objective of optimally meeting current and future challenges of mobility and sustainable development.

www.uic.org

Press enquiries 4SECURail: anil.shewani@ardanuy.com