Trondheim, Norway, 29th March 2022: Signicat, the Trusted Digital Identity™ company, today announces new appointments to the management team fueling Signicat’s international focus. Following a year of exponential growth for the company, these appointments will be instrumental in driving Signicat’s next phase of global expansion.

The appointments announced are:

Pinar Alpay, joins Signicat as Chief Product Officer

Thijs Vink, is promoted to Chief Central and Southern Europe

Arne Vidar Haug, is appointed to Chief Global Solutions

Atul Randev, is promoted to Chief of M&A and Strategy

Pinar Alpay joins Signicat this week as CPO and a member of its executive management team. Prior to joining Signicat, Pinar Alpay was an SVP at Worldpay/FIS, the world’s largest payments processing company, where she was responsible for setting the strategy of multiple core product families and leading their execution with a significant global team. At Worldpay/FIS, Pinar also played a critical role in transforming the company’s technology architecture. She has extensive international experience in addition to being an award-winning entrepreneur. Previous roles have included working at Bain & Company as a strategy consultant and Barclaycard International as Head of Strategy & Planning. Pinar will be replacing Roger Klausen (CPO) who has been instrumental in Signicat’s growth journey but has decided to pursue an opportunity externally. He will support Signicat’s strategic projects until October.

Signicat logo

“I am thrilled to be joining Signicat, one of Europe’s fastest growing companies” states Pinar Alpay. “While working in the fintech area, I have witnessed the increasingly important role of identity technologies for combatting issues such as money-laundering, advance push payment fraud, and other societal issues. I therefore look forward to contributing to Signicat’s mission of building trust in the digital world through strengthening Signicat’s product portfolio and developing new cutting-edge solutions.”

Formerly General Manager of Benelux & Germany, Thijs Vink, originally with experience from Oracle and global leader and supply chain services firm Ingram Micro, has been promoted to the executive team as Chief Central and Southern Europe. Thijs will play a critical role in expanding Signicat’s commercial ambitions in the growing region, where Signicat in the last years acquired leading Dutch identity Specialist Connectis and Spanish-based ElectronicID.



“I am thrilled to build on Signicat’s momentum and contribute to shaping the future of this forward-thinking business across Europe” states Thijs Vink, Chief Central and Southern Europe. “We are continuing to expand our tech footprint across Europe and I look forward to increasing our velocity even more”.

Arne Vidar Haug, co-founder and currently Chief Strategy Officer, will now be even more focused on the global accounts and hence has been appointed as Chief Global Solutions. He will be leading a growing team and continue to strengthen the commercial focus of Signicat on large international accounts across markets. Gunnar Nordseth, founder of Signicat, will also support the Global Solutions team in addition to working with future international partners and technologies.

Atul Randev has been promoted to Chief of M&A and Strategy where he will lead Signicat’s M&A team. He comes with a background from the consultancy firms Bain & Company and Arkwright and has supported Signicat with three successful acquisitions since he joined in May last year.

“Signicat’s exponential growth journey over the years is a validation of the growing needs of our solutions across industries and markets” states Asger Hattel, CEO, Signicat. “We’re thrilled to welcome Pinar and Thijs to the executive management team and thank Roger Klausen for leading Signicat’s product ambitions at a time when our services were more essential than ever. We have a proven track record in Europe and now look forward to the next phase of our international expansion.”

About Signicat

Signicat is a pioneering, pan-European digital identity company with an unrivalled track record in the world’s most advanced digital identity markets. Its Digital Identity Platform incorporates the most extensive suite of identity proofing and authentication systems in the world, all accessible through a single integration point. The platform supports the full identity journey, from recognition and on-boarding, through login and consent, to making business agreements which stand the test of time. Signicat was founded in 2006 and acquired by leading European private equity investor Nordic Capital in 2019. It is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

For further information about Signicat, please visit www.signicat.com