SAN JOSE, Calif. – October 14, 2021: A new partnership between Robin.io, Blue Arcus and KloudSpot will combine the technologies needed to enable end-to-end 4G and 5G services and provide the much needed platform to accelerate the deployment of 5G and Edge applications. The solutions will half the time-to-market and operating costs for evolving digital businesses at the Edge. The unique consortium will bring together essential capabilities such as location aware, Artificial Intelligence (AI) led video analytics, surveillance, data analysis, hyper automation, network slicing, cloud native application lifecycle management and hyperscale orchestration.

“Achieving a service edge ecosystem is only possible when multiple services across data analytics, network functions and lifecycle automation all the way down to the infrastructure and hardware layers are unified and orchestrated to work together,” said Mehran Hadipour, VP Alliances at Robin.io. “The consortium offers a suite of high value applications for customers to pick and choose services to enable the turnkey business cases that are unique to them. Whether they need to offer services across a smart city, Industrial, or within healthcare, everything from application stacks to the storage and backhaul access is available through a plug and play service package.”

Kloudspot is a robust, network, IoT and cloud agnostic Location and Situational Awareness and Location Analytics platform that rides on the Network edge infrastructure. Kloudspot converts physical information of people’s demographics, footfall, path movement, activities as well as weather, room temperature and shopping activity into digitally processable data. Using AI and ML, Kloudspot provides experiential insights and reports into life-style, work space, health and safety, asset and infrastructure utilization that can be harnessed to enable data driven digital solutions for any industry.

To support the functioning of these digital applications, Blue Arcus offers a 4G/5G Converged core, providing a reliable, scalable and distributed autonomous network solution which helps mobile network operators and system integrators build their own network solutions to deploy use cases tailored for Consumer, IoT, Private/Enterprise Networks, Fixed Wireless, MEC and LBO networks.

Robin’s Cloud Native Platform (CNP) and Multi Data Center Automation Platform (MDCAP) deploys and manages complex applications ‘as-a-service’ in the cloud using the most advanced open-source Kubernetes platform. To help with delivering fast bare metal performance across a range of workloads, Robin’s Cloud Native Storage combines data management capabilities on Kubernetes.

Hadipour added, “Businesses can now benefit from the opportunity to expand and scale digital services without the complexity of integrating them at a significant time investment. All of the partners are excited to see the difference this will make to businesses who are committed to driving new digital experiences and services.”

To explore the benefits of the technology available within the new consortium, the partners will be exhibiting at GITEX 2021, October 17th – 21st at booth CC2-3.

