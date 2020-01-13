LONDON, U.K., 13 January 2020 – LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions has today announced that the UK’s largest provider of conveyancing legal services, Simplify, has selected LexisNexis® Visualfiles™ as its group-wide software platform for case and legal process management. Following a successful pilot, Simplify is now embarking on a phased roll-out of the solution.

In February 2019, it was announced that the Simplify Group and My Home Move would join forces to create a market leading powerhouse, named Simplify. The intention behind the deal was to bring together the complementary strengths of the combined groups to build on the services they currently deliver to the market. Simplify is bigger than the next five providers in this sector combined, processing more than 130,000 conveyancing cases per year, and with ambitious plans for further growth. It consists of four of the largest regulated property law firms: Advantage Property Lawyers, DC Law, JS Law and Premier Property Lawyers. Simplify has a clear strategy to build on the significant technology investment in the business enabling clients, partner introducers and panel conveyancing firms to benefit from enhanced levels of service and visibility of their property transactions. Demonstrating its commitment to this statement, Simplify, after a market review, concluded that Visualfiles from LexisNexis was the only platform to deliver against this vision. Following the planned roll-out, Simplify will have close to 1,300 staff managing their legal processes on Visualfiles.

Simon Farthing, Commercial & Marketing Director at LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, commented, “We are incredibly pleased to welcome Simplify into the Visualfiles family. We share their passion for providing a better customer experience in the conveyancing sector and are excited by the opportunity to build on the great success we have shared with My Home Move for so many years. With so much change in the property sector, making the right choice of technology is critical. We are committed to supporting conveyancing lawyers to improve their productivity and efficiency whilst increasing customer service every step of the way. This consolidation cements Visualfiles’ position as the solution of choice for the UK conveyancing market and puts us in the enviable position of working with the biggest names in Conveyancing law.”

David Grossman, Simplify’s CEO said, “We believe that Simplify has the opportunity to shape the conveyancing market for the better over the coming years. We aim to make life simpler for our customers, introducers, partners and colleagues. With many thousands of people depending on us each year to have the best experience in their property transaction, our business needs a proven technology platform to deliver on our ambition. I am pleased we have selected Visualfiles to deliver our goal.”

Speaking about the successful pilot, David Matthewman, Simplify CIO, added, “This pilot has been an exceptionally good introduction of Visualfiles to the whole of our business. For users, the project has provided a taste of what’s to come – the kind of productivity it will deliver is tangible and remarkable. From an IT perspective, the pilot is a huge success; it was ambitious, fast paced and delivered right on time. This has been helped significantly by the manner in which the Visualfiles team engaged with us, their understanding of our business and systems alongside the training they provided. Large, business-critical technology implementations of this nature require meticulous planning to be executed this well, it has been an incredible team effort with LexisNexis as a core part of the team.”

With Simplify, Visualfiles has further cemented its position as the case management solution of choice in the conveyancing sector. Seven of the top 10 conveyancing firms (based on transaction volume) in the UK today are Visualfiles users. Simplify represents the largest single deployment of Visualfiles in the conveyancing industry.

About Simplify

Simplify was created in March 2019 by the combination of the two largest players in the UK conveyancing industry – My Home Move and The Simplify Group. Simplify is the UK’s leading conveyancing business and combines innovative technology and great people.

Simplify’s businesses are fast growing and significant further investment is planned in operations, technology and building further capacity to provide high quality services to the UK property market. Combined, the businesses that are part of Simplify processed or panel managed the conveyancing for around 6% of all UK home moves during 2018.

Simplify incorporates four of the largest UK conveyancers, leading conveyancing panel management and property specialist Move with Us, My Home Move and the QualitySolicitors brand and marketing network.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 130 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

LexisNexis® Visualfiles™ is offered by LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions (www.lexisnexis-es.co.uk). A legal workflow and case management system, the solution can optimise almost any process in any business to help save time and money, use resources more effectively, and provide client service excellence. More than 30,000 individuals in over 300 organisations use Visualfiles today.

