A new active in-carriage antenna launched today by HUBER+SUHNER and ELTEC Elektronik is designed to simplify the deployment of Wi-Fi on trains and help rail operators achieve higher data throughput for a better on-board Wi-Fi experience.

Featuring an integrated highly compact Wi-Fi access point from ELTEC, the HUBER+SUHNER SENCITY® Rail ACTIVE In-Carriage antenna can provide multiple access points along the carriage ceiling. This builds on previous systems which have one fixed access point that delivers connectivity to all passengers. Having the radios embedded directly into the antenna also eliminates the need for RF cabling between the access points and antennas, meeting increasing demands for MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) antennas. This gives operators a more compact option that is easy to install and maximises space inside the train carriage.

The HUBER+SUHNER SENCITY Rail ACTIVE In-Carriage antenna, which ELTEC markets as CYBOX AP-A, is an all-in-one solution that provides enhanced flexibility in mounting locations and improves system performance by maximising space and operating without RF cabling. Its significant weight reduction also reduces operational costs for operators.

"In order to improve passenger and staff Wi-Fi coverage, rail operators are responding with new technology in and on trains,” said Peter Albert, Managing Director at ELTEC Elektronik. “Small Cells are increasingly being used and smaller cells with a limited number of users increases the data throughput per user. This is realised with a larger number of access points per train carriage. The combination of the embedded ELTEC access point and the antenna from HUBER+SUHNER in a smart housing results in a highly integrative solution that seamlessly blends into the interior. Now, multiple access points in the carriage can provide passengers with significantly higher bandwidth and enable them to surf faster with their devices."

Daniel Montagnese, Head of Product Management Antennas at HUBER+SUHNER, said: “As new generations of Wi-Fi are introduced, more antennas and RF cables will be needed. By embedding the access point directly inside the antenna itself, there will be less losses through the RF cables as the distance to the access point is no longer an issue. With the same mounting footprint as the globally implemented HUBER+SUHNER SENCITY OMNI-SR Slim antenna, installation is quick and straightforward. Future upgrades are simplified, saving operators costs and reducing the risk of down-time. As new antennas are designed to support new generations of Wi-Fi, the same, consistent mounting will allow operators to ensure their trains are future ready.”

Globally certified for railway standards EN 50155, EN 45545-2, NFPA-130, CE and UL, operators are assured that connectivity infrastructure from HUBER+SUHNER can be deployed in any location worldwide.

For more information about the HUBER+SUHNER SENCITY Rail ACTIVE In-Carriage antenna, please visit: http://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news/2022/2022-05-25-sencity-rail-active-in-carriage-antenna-launch

This media release can also be found under https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news

Media contact

Trade media

Proactive International PR

hubersuhner@proactive-pr.com

HUBER+SUHNER

Rong Lin

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.