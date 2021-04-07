Property law firm fast-tracked platform implementation with Visualfiles ‘out-of-the-box’ Conveyancing Accelerator, AI and RPA technology adoption on the cards

LONDON, U.K., 07 April 2021 – LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions today announced that Simply Conveyancing, ranked among the UK’s top property law and conveyancing firms, is live on legal workflow and case management solution, Lexis® Visualfiles™. Simply Conveyancing has invested in this future proof platform to help the firm meets its ambitious business growth targets and achieve its vision of becoming the safest, most trusted, and easiest conveyancing firm to deal with by estate agents, mortgage brokers and clients alike. Simply Conveyancing is already ranked by Land Registry statistics in the top 1% of conveyancing companies in the UK by volume, from 5000 law firms.

Visualfiles is the foundation for Simply Conveyancing’s future technology and business strategy. With plans afoot to create a technology centre of excellence to support continuous innovation, the Visualfiles platform will provide a structured and highly interrogatable dataset to enable the adoption of new technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation.

In this first phase, nearly 120 lawyers are now using Visualfiles to offer the full range of legal services including buying and selling, remortgages, declarations of trust, lease extensions, equity release and transfer of equity. The solution is driving business efficiency and increased profitability across all transactions, enabling Simply Conveyancing’s property lawyers to focus their time on delivering high quality advice to clients.

Simply Conveyancing leveraged Visualfiles’ out-of-the-box Conveyancing Accelerator, a comprehensive suite of modules that gives rapid access to best practice workflows, to fast-track implementation and project go-live. Explaining the business rationale for this approach, Paul Tennant, CIO at Simply Conveyancing, says, “We were working to a considerably compressed timescale and the Accelerator presented us with the most practical path forward to ensure a significantly quicker project ‘time to value’. Rather than reinventing the wheel, we decided to use the out-of-the-box workflows as the foundation, which of course, we will now enhance and refine to our unique proposition. This approach is already paying dividends. Our lawyers have benefitted from process efficiencies from day one.”

Following an extensive competitive tender process, Simply Conveyancing chose Visualfiles, for the platform’s reliability, flexibility and scalability – in addition to capabilities that will make innovation ‘business as usual’ in the firm. Tennant elaborates, “We conducted a thorough market review of potential technology solutions and it quickly became clear that Visualfiles was the ideal case management solution for our lawyers. What clinched the deal, however, was that Visualfiles would adapt to our shifting business needs, enabling continuous process improvements to make innovation routine in the business. We weren’t under pressure to unrealistically “foresee” future business requirements at the time of purchase, which in any event is impossible to do.”

Simply Conveyancing is creating a single, seamless integration between Visualfiles and eConvey, the firm’s client portal. When complete, clients, estate agents and mortgage brokers will be able to view their case progress in near-real-time.

Simon Farthing, Commercial and Marketing Director of LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, comments, “The current leadership’s commitment to ‘continual improvement’ and making innovation part of the business’ DNA is exceptional and impressive. In all our conversations, their ‘never resting’ attitude comes through and this is what will differentiate the firm and give it the competitive edge for ongoing success.”

Today, Visualfiles is the case management solution of choice in the conveyancing sector. Seven of the top 10 conveyancing firms (based on transaction volume) in the UK today are Visualfiles users.



About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions (www.lexisnexis-es.co.uk) offers Lexis® Omni, a technology platform for legal service delivery, and LexisNexis® Visualfiles™. Lexis® Omni delivers workflow, document production, automation, and legal process management via Microsoft Azure in a flexible legal technology platform. Lexis® Visualfiles is a legal workflow and case management system and can optimise almost any process in any business to help save time and money, use resources more effectively, and provide client service excellence. More than 30,000 individuals in over 200 organisations use Visualfiles today.

About Simply Conveyancing

Simply Conveyancing’s vision is to make the home moving process simple for agents, buyers and sellers. With over 20 years’ experience, Simply Conveyancing is a team of property law experts providing a best-in-class conveyancing service for all residential property transactions. They have combined the latest technology to underpin their commitment to provide a fast and secure conveyancing service and have an exceptional reputation for serving a network of estate agents and their clients.



Simply Conveyancing has long-standing relationships with hundreds of estate agents who go back to them again and again for support with the conveyancing process. Simply Conveyancing provides a traditional conveyancing service with one lawyer to one case, with industry leading tech to guarantee a fast turnaround time which is so vital in today’s property market.

