Simpson Associates, leading data analytics consultancy, is delighted to announce it has acquired Bleam Cyber Security Limited, a trusted Cyber Security and Information Security provider.

Simpson Associates recognises the importance of cyber security as a key component to the data analytics solutions that they deliver for their clients. This key acquisition ensures their expertise and capabilities has significantly increased, with the objective of ensuring their solutions continue to be best in class.

Leadership Team

Bleam Cyber Security will continue to operate as a separate division of Simpson Associates. Investment will be made through the development of additional cyber security propositions and the division will be launching a series of Managed Security Services, including Managed Detection and Response, that will complement the Managed Data Services that Simpson Associates already provides.

For a number of Simpson Associates’ client sectors, Cyber Security is the number one priority and is fundamental to any solution they implement. Combining the Data Analytics expertise of Simpson Associates with the Cyber Security expertise of Bleam Cyber Security, it will enable both businesses to expand the solutions they provide and will be a significant asset to their customers.

Managing Director of Simpson Associates, Giles Horwood, comments “This acquisition provides Simpson Associates with deep expertise within the Cyber Security space. Due to the sectors that we operate in, such as Policing, NHS, Local Government, we recognise the huge importance that security plays in being a key component of any solution we deliver. Through this acquisition we can give customers additional levels of expertise and ensure that we continue to offer ongoing support through a range of managed services that we can now provide.”

Chief Information Security Officer of Bleam Cyber Security, Chris Murray, comments “This acquisition builds on a long-standing relationship with Simpson Associates, a team which we know well. Through this acquisition it will allow the development of additional managed security services that had always been part of the strategic vision of the business.”

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is a leading UK Data Analytics Consultancy and Managed Service Provider, specialising in data and performance management solutions. Their solutions empower forward-thinking organisations to unlock the power of their data and make better informed decisions. In addition, they offer vast experience spanning a rich business pedigree, combined with an extensive partner network. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, they hold four Gold Competencies in Data and BI. They are also an IBM Gold partner, specialising in Cognos Analytics, Planning Analytics (TM1) and Information Governance, and an Informatica Partner. This ecosystem of technology vendor relationships equips Simpson Associates with a deeper expertise, enabling them to deliver the best solutions to meet individual business needs.

About Bleam Cyber Security Limited

Bleam is a leading provider of Managed Cyber Security Services and Information Security consulting. They deliver cutting-edge enterprise class security services to UK SME’s to ensure that they stay one step ahead of the cyber criminals and ultimately, stop data breaches.

