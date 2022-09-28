“We hire great people who contribute both on a personal and technical level” is just one of the reasons why employees at Simpson Associates believe they are a great place to work!

York, UK, 28th September 2022: The 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech list was launched this morning by Great Place to Work® UK, recognising Simpson Associates among the medium size ranked organisations.

“I am extremely proud that Simpson Associates have earned a place on the 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech list. Our people are what make Simpson Associates the successful company it is, and we work very hard to ensure that it is an innovative place to work and develop a career in the tech industry. Its great to be on the list amongst some outstanding organisations.”

Giles Horwood, Managing Director of Simpson Associates

What this recognition confirms about Simpson Associates:

Simpson Associates is a great workplace FOR ALL, where all employees are able to reach their full potential, no matter who they are or what they do.

Simpson Associates is an organisation built upon trust, where employees are proud of the work they do, and enjoy working in the technology industry.

Simpson Associates recognises the importance of innovation and career growth for employees in the technology industry.

Simpson Associates prioritises the wellbeing and work-life balance of employees to provide positive experiences at work.

The latest Trust Index© survey results reveal what Simpson Associates employees value about the organisation:

“An amazing group of people with great skills and people are happy to share their knowledge”

“Genuinely care about the health and career progression of employees, something I've never experienced before.”

“The Directors of the business are genuinely passionate about making Simpson Associates a great place for everyone to work. This is rare and to be celebrated.”

“We hire great people who contribute both on a personal and technical level.”

As Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, explains:

“Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best Workplaces™ in Tech that the UK has ever recognised.

These results are based on what employees working in the technology industry have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience. In a fast and ever-evolving industry, these organisations are at the forefront of ensuring employees have the right environment to thrive, they are focused on providing positive work experiences, they value diversity, differences and better ways of doing things and, importantly, are investing in effective leadership to ensure continuous growth.

A huge congratulations to Simpson Associates for making one of our most prestigious lists.”

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is a leading UK Data Analytics Consultancy and Managed Service Provider, specialising in data consultancy, data performance and data management. Their solutions empower forward-thinking organisations to understand and resolve some of the most complex and common challenges. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, they hold four Gold Competencies in Data and BI. They are also an IBM Gold partner, specialising in Cognos Analytics, Planning Analytics (TM1) and Information Governance, and an Informatica Partner. This ecosystem of technology vendor relationships equips Simpson Associates with a deeper expertise, enabling them to deliver market-leading data management and data performance solutions.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Tech list enables these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

Emma McGhin

Simpson Associates

01904 234510

info@simpson-associates.co.uk