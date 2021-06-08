Innovative start-up to connect machines in remote areas, across oceans, and in dense metropolitan areas

Palo Alto, CA and London, UK: 8th June 2021: Skylo, a satellite-based narrow-band (NB) IoT solution company, has today announced that Inmarsat will provide the satellite capacity backbone to deliver its IoT solutions for connecting machines and sensors.

The agreement pairs Inmarsat’s exceptionally reliable global satellite network with a complete, easy-to-use IoT solution that provides even the most remotely located application users with real-time, actionable insights; helping improve efficiencies, increase profits, improve sustainability, and save lives.

The solution is available now in India through a partnership with in-country partner BSNL and expansion plans will be announced later this year.

“The most effective IoT solutions require a truly resilient and flexible network that can scale as demand grows,” said Rajeev Suri, Inmarsat Chief Executive Officer.

“Inmarsat’s industry-leading L-band network provides a unique capability for enabling the billions of connected IoT devices in India and across the world that are being deployed at an extraordinary speed. We are delighted to work with Skylo to provide the IoT fabric that matches their ambition.”

“Skylo makes simple, reliable IoT connectivity available to everyone at disruptively affordable rates,” commented Skylo CEO and co-founder Parth Trivedi. “Even more attractive than a sharp increase in adoption due to low barrier-to-entry, is deploying critical new business capabilities as machine data becomes readily available and accessible. Our global IoT connectivity fabric makes way for thousands of life-changing applications — from managing vaccine efficacy during delivery, to advancing precision farming, to providing early warnings in the event of natural disasters. We look forward to expanding globally and making our platform available to small and large enterprises, companies deploying new sensors, systems integrators, distributors, Governments and OEMs.”

Global connectivity is rapidly expanding beyond people to connect billions of machines and devices. Simultaneously, more operations are requiring increased always-available connectivity. Satellite IoT connectivity is changing the face of how smart ‘things’ are connected, enabling real-time data transmission, and greater reliability and cost effectiveness, particularly where there is inconsistent or no cellular coverage.

Skylo’s solutions help customers receive continuous coverage to send and receive critical 2-way messaging, alerts, and continuously transmit valuable sensor data including location, soil moisture, soil pH, temperature, and much more.

Skylo connects machines enabling users to benefit from continuous, real-time data transmission through the Skylo Hub; a small, rugged terminal ‘hotspot’ that reads sensors and transmits data to the Skylo Satellite Network. Inmarsat’s industry-leading L-band network will form the backbone to the Skylo Satellite Network, ensuring unparalleled reliability, uptime and a high quality user experience for Skylo customers. Easily manageable through the Skylo Data Platform, mobile or desktop, users are armed with the ability to take immediate and appropriate action to improve their businesses.

To learn more, please contact your Skylo at info@skylo.tech.

ABOUT INMARSAT: Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe. For further information, follow us: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram.

ABOUT SKYLO: Skylo Technologies brings disruptively affordable, always-on IoT connectivity to millions of machines, sensors, and devices, even in the most remote places on Earth. Skylo is disruptively affordable — costing 95% less than today’s satellite connectivity — and is the first company to leverage the cellular Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) protocol for satellite communications. Skylo can connect sensors on equipment and machines in remote areas across a wide range of industries, including farming, fishing, logistics, railways, and more. Visit Skylo at www.skylo.tech, follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, or on Twitter @SkyloTech.