Secure, reliable cellular connectivity now seen as a critical utility - but many businesses and property owners unaware of all the solutions

Ubiquitous indoor coverage can be easily achieved today with a range of new technologies and service providers

Comprehensive industry-backed guide describes the options available to property owners who want to achieve secure, flexible and high-quality indoor cellular coverage

London, UK Wednesday 16th September 2020 - Small Cell Forum (SCF) has today published a comprehensive guide to assist building owners and tenants in solving the issues of poor and sub-standard cellular connectivity on their premises. Options for Indoor Cellular – which is available as a six page user-friendly brochure for property owners and landlords, or a long form document for IT departments – helps organizations of all sizes and the people who use them – both landlords and tenants – understand what they can do today to improve mobile connectivity on their property.

SCF Logo

Poor quality indoor wireless coverage is a major problem in all types of buildings, whether caused by building materials and techniques, which can have the side effect of blocking mobile signals, or geographical location. Cellular is complementary to other technologies, such as Wi-Fi, and offers connectivity that is more secure and reliable for a wide range of applications. SCF’s guide provides a clear and concise overview of the range of options available to help ensure high-quality and secure connectivity. It includes comprehensive case studies of deployments around the world at sites as diverse as hospitals, remote oil and gas plants, ports, stadia and corporate headquarters.

Recent years have seen dramatic improvements in efficiency and productivity afforded by adopting new mobile-first processes, but these can make significant demands on available network, requiring fast data rates combined with high quality of service. It is imperative that these demands are able to be supported indoors, where at least 75% of enterprise data traffic is generated.

Issues such as poor or lack of signal in apartments, offices, venues, hotels and conference centres can cause considerable frustration, and research has shown that residential and enterprise tenants are increasingly inclined to avoid properties with poor indoor coverage. This in turn reduces yields and increases churn for landlords. Despite a clear need, to date it has been difficult for organizations to know what they can do to improve mobile signal on their premises.

“Mobile devices have become essential assets in day-to-day life and drivers for communication and productivity in the workplace – especially during these COVID-19 times. The need has never been greater for quality, high speed, reliable mobile coverage inside residential, commercial and mixed-use premises, irrespective of the environmental and geographic constraints,” said Dr. Prabhakar Chitrapu, Chair of Small Cell Forum. “For the wide range of deployment environments, from single shops and medium-sized offices, to large enterprises and industries, or very large stadiums and shopping malls, we have put together this guide to clearly lay out in detail the solutions which are available today that can dramatically improve the indoor cellular experience. We hope this document will be a go-to guide for various stakeholders, such as building owners and IT personnel.”

About Small Cell Forum

Small Cell Forum develops the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption and drive wide-scale densification.

Broad roll-out of small cells will make high-grade mobile connectivity accessible and affordable for industries, enterprises and for rural and urban communities. That, in turn, will drive new business opportunities for a widening ecosystem of service providers.

Those service providers are central to our work program. Our operator members establish the requirements that drive the activities and outputs of our technical groups.

We have driven the standardization of key elements of small cell technology including Iuh, FAPI, nFAPI, SON, services APIs, TR-069 evolution and the enhancement of the X2 interface. These specifications enable an open, multi-vendor platform and lower barriers to densification for all stakeholders.

Today our members are driving solutions that include:

5G Components, Products, Networks

Dis-aggregated 5G Small Cells

Planning, Management and Automation

5G regulation & safety

Neutral Hosts & Multi-operator

Private and Public Network coexistence

Edge compute with Small Cell Blueprint

End-to-end orchestration

The Small Cell Forum Release Program has now established business cases and market drivers for all the main use cases, clarifying market needs and addressing barriers to deployment for residential, enterprise, rural & remote, and urban small cells. It has also established initiatives relating to both public and private (MNO) coordination. The Small Cell Forum Release Program website can be found here: www.scf.io

