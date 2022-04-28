Leading industry speakers will cover topics including enterprise connectivity, shared and flexible infrastructure and Open RAN technologies

28 April, 2022, London – SCF, the global organization committed to supporting agile, low-cost mobile infrastructure through small networks, has released details of Small Cells World Summit 2022, which will take place live in London 24-25 May, followed by virtual summits in June.

The conference brings together mobile network operators, neutral hosts, enterprise, public sector, vendors, analysts, policymakers and regulators, for a packed program of leading speakers sharing innovation, best practise and debating some of the industry’s hottest topics, including enterprise connectivity and how this will be delivered, flexible and shared infrastructure and Open RAN technologies and strategies.

A special workshop will also take place, supported by the UK’s Department for International Trade, Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDM), focused on 5G private networks – the opportunities, challenges and regulatory implications. This will include contributions from policymakers and enterprises from across Europe, and representatives from the wireless industry.

Events sponsors have also been announced and are available on the website, including: Platinum sponsor Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Diamond sponsor Ericsson, and Sapphire sponsor Picocom.



Chair of SCF, Prabhakar Chitrapu, PhD, said: “The unique characteristic of SCWS is that its agenda considers the future of enterprise connectivity and digital transformation of industries through the lens of real-world requirements and learnings from commercial deployments.

“We’ve had incredible support from our industry and our sponsors, who have got behind this event because they understand the unique benefit of fostering the much-needed conversation between technologists, business professionals and regulators affecting the success of the whole eco-system. After two years enforced absence courtesy of Covid, I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to meet and network once again with colleagues at this two-day event in London.”

Simon Fletcher, SCF Chief Strategy Officer, added: “While at the conference we consider the implications of 5G and 6G evolution, SCWS 2022 is not a blue-sky event. It’s much more grounded – commercially focused on the technology and business models that can deliver outstanding connectivity for enterprise, industry and consumers and service models that can be monetized by our industry. We’re also pleased to be hosting a private networks workshop, supported by the DIT, DCMS and FCDO, because again this focuses on how private network technologies need to evolve to address enterprise demand and the role policy makers can play as enablers.”

SCWS London will also host the SCF Small Cell Awards Gala Dinner on the first evening, a glittering networking event to celebrate the achievements of the industry. The conference will include an exhibition area, main conference stage, break-out areas, networking and drinks functions.

To bring the conference to a global audience, and for those who are not able to travel to the UK, SCWS London will be followed by two exclusive regionally focused Virtual Summits, on June 8 for Asia and June 9 for the US. The virtual platform will host all the recorded sessions from London, and will be complimented by dedicated regional specific sessions and panel discussions, as well as online exhibitors and virtual networking.

Delegate tickets to London include free access to the virtual summits, or virtual passes can be purchased separately. Registration is open. Delegate passes to all summits, and gala dinner tickets can be purchased online now, visit www.smallcells.world

