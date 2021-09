The benchmark modular rugged notebook with improved performance, connectivity and security.

BRACKNELL, UK. 9th September 2021 – Panasonic today announced the latest version of its TOUGHBOOK 55 notebook, that is as versatile as ever but with improved performance, connectivity and security. When launched in 2019, the TOUGHBOOK 55 set a new benchmark for mobile computing by enabling users for the first time to customise their device for different tasks while in the field. The latest TOUGHBOOK 55 maintains this popular modular approach but has been updated with the latest technologies ideal for users in field services, automotive, emergency and security services.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 notebook

For the ultimate reliable communication on the move, the second generation rugged clamshell notebook has enhanced connectivity with eSim, and the option for 4G to deliver Dual Sim. Additional comms improvements to future-proof the upgraded device include the latest WiFi (Intel® Wireless 6 AX201) and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, alongside support for ThunderboltTM 4.

For use with demanding applications, such as CAD, performance has been boosted by up to19% with the addition of the 11th generation Intel® CoreTM i5-1145G7 Processor (with Intel vPro® Technology). Storage has been improved with the NVMe OPAL SSD, which self-encrypts in real-time, freeing-up processing capacity and offering enhanced data protection to information sensitive industries such as emergency services, security forces and defence. To make the device even more secure, the device is also equipped with the Microsoft Secured-core PC technology.

Versatile Modular approach

The TOUGHBOOK 55 allows users to boost graphics capabilities with support for Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics[1]. They can also configure the device on the move to suit their industry sector or changing job requirements. A smartcard reader, additional storage or a DVD or Blu-Ray drive can be added with a simple switch, fit and click into the TOUGHBOOK Universal Bay. In addition, a front expansion area can be used to quickly integrate a fingerprint reader, HF-RFID or regular smart card reader or for the addition of a second battery. For sustainability and cost efficiencies, all peripherals used with the first generation TOUGHBOOK 55 remain compatible with the latest device.

“The TOUGHBOOK 55 notebook was a game-changer, taking mobile computing to new levels of flexibility, productivity and sustainability and the updated generation will further enhance its reputation,” said Dirk Weigelt, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business. “Users can customise their device on the move to suit the needs of their job role at the time. While buyers can invest in the device knowing that it has the flexibility to adapt to the changing needs of the business and the workforce over the long-term.”

The TOUGHBOOK 55 is lightweight (2.08kg), slim (32.8mm) and easy to move around with its premium designed handle. It carries an enhanced Ingress Protection Rating (IP53) against dust and water splash and is protected against drops up to 91cm.* It can comfortably operate in temperatures ranging from -29°C to +60°C*.

With a battery life of up to 19 hours and an extended capability of 38 hours, with the addition of a hot swap second battery, the TOUGHBOOK 55 is as long working as it is adaptable.

The latest TOUGHBOOK 55 notebook is available in three options: HD, Full-HD and Full HD with Touchscreen. All devices come with a standard 3 year warranty and are available from September 2021. Prices start from €1,988 / £1,799 + VAT. For more information visit www.toughbook.eu.

[1] Two RAM modules required.

* Tested by an independent third party lab following MIL-STD-810H

