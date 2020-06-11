By automating resource booking procedures, Smartway2 ensures that people can only access desks, rooms, equipment and other facilities that are sanitised and at a safe distance apart, solving the logistical challenge of protecting people in the workplace.

LONDON, UK. June 11, 2020 – Smartway2, a next-generation technology company specialising in workplace scheduling solutions, today announced the release of its COVID-Safe Workplace functionality that enables organisations to implement social distancing, contact tracing and improved sanitation procedures, to enable a safe return to work.

Smartway2 takes an innovative data-driven approach to optimising workspace utilisation, which in turn drives productivity and collaboration. The platform’s uniquely flexible ‘rules engine’ allows it to be rapidly configured to almost any workflow.

As the pandemic unfolds and organisations face an unprecedented pace of change, the ability for technology to adapt to newly emerging needs on the fly is becoming increasingly vital.

Smartway2 protects people in the workplace by automating social distancing, contact tracing and sanitation checks. When someone books a desk in Smartway2, all surrounding desks within a specified radius are automatically taken out of service. When the desk is vacated, a countdown timer in the system will prevent anyone else booking it until it has been sanitised, to prevent touch contamination; and sign-off and release procedures for desks and rooms are fully automated.

To stop people sitting in a desk that is not safe, Smartway2’s digital desk displays indicate whether the workstation is available, awaiting cleaning or out of service.

In the event that someone falls ill, Smartway2 can produce contact tracing reports that identify at-risk colleagues, categorising their risk level depending on their likely proximity to that person.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to be in such a strong position to help organisations who are struggling to come to terms with the scope of change that’s necessary to keep their people safe,” said Smartway2’s CEO, John T. Anderson. “One of the key design principles we obsessed over when coding the product was flexibility. We wanted to be the first – and for some time to come, perhaps – the only solution that can easily be configured to cope with an immense variety of scenarios. As a result we built a flexible rules engine. At the time we had no idea that it would be so well suited to helping organisations safety return to work amidst a global pandemic. That is a scenario I fully admit we did not plan for, but we are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference during these challenging times.”

Founded in 2014, Smartway2 has expanded aggressively opening corporate headquarters in the U.S. and growing its footprint in APAC and Europe, as well as increasing its reseller base worldwide.

Since 2018, Smartway2’s headcount has tripled, with new leadership and key hires that bring extensive industry experience to marketing, sales and engineering.

“It’s so flexible and customisable that we can make it do whatever we want it to do,” said Smartway2 customer Joel Olson, Programmer & Analyst at Amarillo ISD. “With other tools on the market, there’s no way to achieve that. Smartway2 won’t just serve our current needs – it’s flexible enough to adjust to whatever we decide we need in future. It’s built in such a way that we can innovate.”

Smartway2 is a robust, cloud-based, enterprise solution that not only provides COVID-Safe Workplace functionality, but also uses advanced workspace analytics and data visualisation to help companies understand precisely how meeting rooms, desks and other resources are being utilised. These capabilities have become increasingly important to organisations impacted by Coronavirus, as remote working becomes the new normal and the role of the workplace undergoes a fundamental shift. Smartway2’s ability to help organisations reduce real estate costs while improving employee experience, collaboration and productivity will benefit organisations far beyond these challenging times.

About Smartway2

Smartway2 is a privately held, global company with headquarters in Marlborough, Mass. The company provides next-generation workplace scheduling technology, leveraging space utilization data to drive productivity and collaboration. With operations in the U.S., Europe and APAC, Smartway2 provides enterprise solutions worldwide, across industries including legal, government, technology, pharma, manufacturing and finance. For more information visit: www.smartway2.com.

Media contact:

Gino Mainolfi

NSPR Ltd

Tel: 01276 487006

Email: gino@nspr.co.uk