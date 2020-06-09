Social Responsibility Dashboard allows businesses to accurately track and monitor the number of people in their venues in real-time to ensure compliance and customer safety

A venue’s ‘social distancing threshold’ is monitored using a Red, Amber, Green (RAG) status so business owners can see when action needs to be taken to maintain social distancing and ensure safe business operations

Features include a built-in Smart Counter for accurate monitoring of visitor numbers, and additional survey features to help businesses understand - through a Hygiene Score - how safe visitors feel whilst in the venue

Analytics and navigation company, Purple, has announced the release of its latest product, the Social Responsibility Dashboard. The dashboard enables businesses to track and monitor the number of people in their venues in order to comply with social distancing guidelines implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social Responsibility Dashboard

The dashboard will also provide additional insight into how safe customers feel through a Hygiene Score, and the likelihood of them recommending the venue to family and friends through an NPS score.

Using a built-in Smart Counter, businesses can accurately track the number of visitors in their venue at any one time, and monitor cumulative visits per day on a central dashboard within the Purple system. Businesses also have the ability to share this information with their customers on their websites and apps using Purple’s API.

The Smart Counter will track and calculate a venue’s Density Score and monitor their social distancing threshold closely with a clear red, amber, green (RAG) status.

The Hygiene Rating and NPS Score are calculated based on survey responses from customers who access the venue’s guest WiFi service - responses are then presented clearly on the Social Responsibility Dashboard.

Gavin Wheeldon, Purple CEO said: “We built the Social Responsibility Dashboard as we wanted to do all we could to help our customers successfully and safely reopen. At the same time, we know visitors will want to feel assured of their safety before returning, and be given the opportunity to feedback on their concerns. As we move forward in the recovery period and beyond, we expect more and more businesses to share this type of information with their customers.”

Purple customers will be automatically be given access to the dashboard and all elements of the tool through their existing services, while any business can access the Smart Counter tool by registering their interest here: https://m.purple.ai/press-srd

Purple

Purple are analytics and navigation specialists, helping businesses transform their physical venues into intelligent spaces through the use of guest WiFi, analytics, marketing automation and wayfinding.

With over 160 million users worldwide across 55,000 venues, Purple works with a number of brands including McDonald's, Walmart, AENA, Merlin Entertainments, Miami Heat, Michael Kors and more. Purple employs over 100 full-time staff with offices in the UK (HQ), US, Chile, Spain, and Australia.

