London, UK (14th April 2021) – A peer-reviewed study released today is set to bring hope to millions of people as kitchen staple, bicarbonate of soda is found to significantly reduce Covid-19 symptoms. The study, funded by sister company of UK Healthtech company Copper Clothing, found that a simple inhalation of a sodium-bicarbonate solution can reduce the severity of the clinical picture of Covid-19 syndrome by as much as 74%.

The study of 60 patients was registered and carried out at Welcare Hospital, India. It has been published following peer review process. The finding will no doubt be welcomed around the globe as it is a medicine which only costs around 1 cent a dose. It is hoped the treatment could be an inexpensive and effective way to support people who are affected by symptoms of the virus. It is by no means a replacement to the protection of a vaccine.

The results of the study showed a significant improvement in the clinical symptomatic picture of Covid-19 affected patients when they were treated with inhalations of steam impregnated with 8.4% sodium bicarbonate. There was also a highly significant reduction in the (C-reactive protein) CRP values of patients over the five-day period of the study. The rationale behind the study was to look at the CRP value, which is an inflammatory marker for the inflammation process triggered off by Covid-19 infection which, if allowed to progress, leads to the deadly cytokine storm phenomenon in the patient.

Dr Kshitij Mody and Dr Bharat Mody lead clinical researchers said, “This is because the virus requires certain environmental conditions to thrive. Evidence shows that viruses belonging to the Corona group need a low pH (acidic) environment to fuse with the cell wall of human tissue. The soda-bicarbonate changes it to high pH (alkaline) environment of the body area in the oropharynx and lungs, disrupting the virus's ability to invade the tissue cells and thus reducing its ability to cause damage. The present study is a proof-of-concept exercise and the findings are encouraging. Given the very high potential benefits in terms of ease of use, effectiveness and reduced cost implications, this merits further investigation."

The study was masterminded by Dr Bharat Mody (India) and Rory Donnelly (UK) co- founder and clinical research director of Copper Clothing. The company is a healthtech provider of cutting-edge copper infused products and medical devices, with the team focused on producing antimicrobial products to help fight bacteria, viruses and fungi.

Commenting on the findings Rory Donnelly said:

“From the very start of the pandemic I saw this as a simple respiratory infection issue. I remembered previous research showed that these viruses or any of the coronavirus family are extremely vulnerable to a raised pH.

“From previous research we decided to study sodium bicarbonate for the simple reason that it is extremely easy to obtain and needs nothing but hot water available all around the world without any other medical Intervention.”

It’s one thing to have an educated guess, another to prove the concept, which is what the team have initial signs of.

Donnelly continues, “As a UK company it’s rewarding be able to expand the range of treatments for Covid-19 symptoms. This is by no means a replacement for vaccination.”

Sodium-bicarbonate therapy should now be able to offer a quick, cheap and readily available method to disrupt the symptoms of the disease. This could be particularly useful in countries which do not yet have an advanced vaccine programme or for people who are currently waiting for a vaccine.

The finding should also be able to strengthen the arsenal with which doctors and possibly the public themselves have to beat the symptoms of the virus. The therapy is an easy, effective and shown to reduce the symptoms of serious illness due to Covid-19.

This study of Covid-19 positive patients has now led to a much larger study for use of soda-bicarbonate as prophylactic treatment.

This is not the first clinical trial to recognise the befits of Sodium Bicarbonate, a study of 180 participants by Mansoura University Hospital also explored the outcomes of the therapy in November 2020.

Another study by Al Ghurair University, Dubai suggested in February 2021 that Sodium Bicarbonate can balance the pH level in the human body and consequently is capable of defeating COVID-19.

FAQs

What is a CRP value?

C-reactive protein (CRP) is a substance produced by the liver in response to inflammation. A CPR test can indicate infection or a chronic inflammatory disease, such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus, as well as risk of heart disease.

Where was the study conducted?

The study was carried out at the Welcare Hospital, India. It is one of the most technologically advanced and modern hospitals in India.

What is Sodium bicarbonate?

Sodium bicarbonate is a crystalline powder that is commonly used as a pH buffering agent, an electrolyte replenisher, systemic alkalizer and in topical cleansing solutions.

What is the normal pH range of a human body?

Scientists stress that the human body must keep its pH within the range of 7.35-7.45 to survive and function properly.

What is a cytokine storm?

The cytokine storm is the body’s own reaction to a virus. It can sometimes make things worse. When the pro-inflammatory cytokines get overly activated, the exuberance of pro-inflammatory cytokines can lead to multi-organ failure and potentially death.

Why would changing the pH of the body help fight Covid-19?

In short, changing the pH depletes the virus of resources. By altering from the acidosis environment to an alkaline state means the virus will not be able to enter cells and consequently disappear.

