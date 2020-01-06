SUPERMON® Disk dramatically drives down disk evaluation times with multi-threaded processing

PETERBOROUGH, NH, January 6, 2020 – SoftLanding Systems, the IBM i software division of UNICOM® Global, introduces multi-threaded processing for its IBM i disk management solution, SUPERMON® Disk (formerly known as SUPERMON® for iDisk).

The new thread-safe file system-level spawning can significantly reduce the time needed to run disk evaluations, as Jim Fisher, SoftLanding Operations Manager, explained:

“The new domain-level threading allows evaluations to take place across multiple file systems, such as the library file system and the integrated file system, at the same time. This can result in a dramatic reduction in evaluation processing time, as witnessed with our own installations, with a 75% drop in evaluation run times when compared with the previous single-threaded approach.”

Fisher went on to say, “As organizations continue to strive towards maximizing system throughput and uptime, reducing the runtime window of disk evaluations will come as welcome news for SoftLanding customers and prospects alike.”

A new release of SUPERMON® Performance (formerly known as SUPERMON® for iSeries) is also available. This new release represents the culmination of a branding update with recent enhancements and fixes into a single software package.

SoftLanding’s SUPERMON® Disk and SUPERMON® Performance solutions provide real-time monitoring and control of your IBM i disk and system resources from a centralized point. The software solutions allow disk and performance issues to be pinpointed before they become critical, facilitate more effective utilization of system resources, and enable costly capacity upgrades to be deferred to a later time.

The new SUPERMON® Disk and/or SUPERMON® Performance releases are available to customers with a current license for the solution.

SoftLanding’s IBM i products and solutions are commercially available through UNICOM Global’s UNICOM Systems and Macro 4 divisions. For additional product information please visit the SoftLanding website.

-Ends-

About SoftLanding® Systems

SoftLanding, a division of UNICOM® Global, specializes in software solutions for the IBM i and Power Systems platform.

SoftLanding’s application lifecycle management solution helps IT teams to deploy software changes faster, with less effort, and eliminates errors throughout the entire development process.

The company’s enterprise content management solution releases the power of digital communications through web, mobile and email channels, without changes to existing IT systems and applications.

SoftLanding’s automated operations and performance management solutions keep core business systems running at optimum levels and prevent unplanned application downtime. The company’s menu management solutions offer easy access to corporate business applications running on IBM i.

All trademarks referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

