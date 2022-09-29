Stans, Switzerland – 29 September 2022 - SoftwareONE, a global software and cloud technology solutions provider, and CloudSwyft, the global leader in virtual lab solutions for education, have formed a partnership to deliver scalable cloud-based virtual labs to universities, vocational colleges, K-12 and governments in over 100 countries.

With growing pressure on educational institutions to support hybrid learning while achieving cost and operational efficiencies, virtualizing existing campus IT infrastructure has become a top priority across all major markets. CloudSwyft’s virtual labs achieve this by delivering controlled learning environments directly to students accessible by browser on their own devices.

The need for more flexible lab solutions is driven by an increase in active, hands-on learning by students at all levels, with an increasing number of software tools being graphics heavy and requiring specifications in excess of students’ own devices. Virtual labs, powered by an institution’s cloud infrastructure, allow all software tools to be accessed no matter the type of student device.

“SoftwareONE works with educational institutions around the world to help them digitally transform. The CloudSwyft solution is a standout leader in virtual lab solutions providing education-specific features to deliver a superior learning and teaching experience, with each student having their own personal lab environment accessible anytime, anywhere,” explains Florian Schultz, Global Head of Education at SoftwareONE. “With the solution both ‘out of the box’ – easy to use by institutions with small IT teams or limited cloud infrastructure expertise - and customizable, SoftwareONE is excited to offer the solution, bundled with our value-add services, to our education customers globally.”

“SoftwareONE’s global reach in over 90 countries and established relationships with leading cloud providers will help CloudSwyft rapidly accelerate the adoption of our virtual labs solutions in educational institutions around the world,” said Dann Angelo De Guzman, CEO of CloudSwyft. “By partnering with SoftwareONE, we will help our customers drive substantial cost and efficiency savings of 90% or more per annum on the total cost of delivering software tools to students.”

About CloudSwyft

CloudSwyft is the global leader in virtual lab solutions for the education sector, working closely with higher education and K-12 institutions to deliver customizable and scalable virtual labs across all faculties and departments. Solving many operational pain points faced by schools in delivering software tools to students directly and in helping drive material cost and efficiency savings, CloudSwyft is proud to help the education sector to digitalize to meet the needs of modern students and teaching staff alike.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE’s offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,900 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE’s shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

