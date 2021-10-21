Appointment of experienced CEO aligns with new members of Sorted’s executive team, including Iain Greig as Non-Executive Director

Sorted opens offices in London and moves to new headquarters in Manchester

Manchester, UK; 21st October 2021: Sorted, the delivery experience platform, has announced Carmen Carey as its new CEO to lead the company into the next stage of its growth.

Carmen, who has been a Non-Executive Director on Sorted’s board of directors for the past two years, joins from city-based commodity trading and risk management software solutions provider Brady Technologies (where she held the position of CEO), and was previously CEO at Big Data Partnership, Apica and ControlCircle. The next stage of Sorted’s growth will see Carmen and founder and previous CEO, David Grimes, unify their expertise to level up the company’s transformation.

Carmen Carey, CEO

Carmen has previously been recognised with the Bronze Stevie Award for Most Innovative Woman of the Year in Technology, one of the top honours for female executives, and was COO at Unbabel, MetaPack, and MessageLabs. Her new position at Sorted reflects the significant changes underway within the business, which includes the move into new Manchester headquarters to accommodate a new hybrid working model, and the expansion to London with new offices.

Sorted has also announced changes to its executive leadership team, including Iain Greig as Non-Executive Director and interim COO, Steve Langley as Vice President of Product, and Axel Lagerborg as Vice President of Sales.

As the post-pandemic era shines a light on how critical customer delivery experience is, Sorted saw a significant 560% increase in the number of shipments via its post-purchase communications solution - REACT - in the previous 12 months ending September 2021. The company’s new leadership and direction matches the strength of this unprecedented growth, particularly as delivery communications become vital for brand survival and levelling up against fellow retailer competition.

Carmen Carey, CEO at Sorted, commented: “After being part of the Sorted team as Non-Executive Director over the past two years, I’m pleased to be migrating into the role of CEO to lead Sorted on the next stage of its growth. The last 18 months has completely re-written the rules for online retail and delivery, making this period as one of the most exciting times to be leading the industry as it undergoes significant change.”

David Grimes, Founder at Sorted, added: “Carmen brings a wealth of experience to Sorted and our joint expertise in the industry will elevate Sorted as the company continues to grow and hire fantastic talent. With a strong leadership team and brilliant customers, Sorted will continue to set the standard for the rest the industry.”

About Sorted

Sorted is a refreshingly agile and data-driven software company, powering dynamic checkouts, carrier management and delivery tracking around the world. Through partnerships with some of the biggest global carriers and customer-obsessed retailers, Sorted transforms every delivery journey into a 5* customer experience.

Trusted by leading global retailers - such as ASOS, Farfetch and Lush – Sorted’s delivery experience platform fixes poor delivery choice, broken customer promises and disjointed post-purchase communication to increase customer happiness, drive loyalty and support retail growth.

With software now live in 17 countries, Sorted is recognised as one of fastest growing companies in Europe as named by the FT and one of the UK’s most successful digital businesses by Tech Nation’s Future Fifty, Europe’s leading late-stage growth programme.

