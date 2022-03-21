New report presents neuroscientific findings on digital journeys and the power of emotional purchasing

Barometer sees fashion sector setting standards high with average score of 80.7, driving demand for digital differentiation

London UK; 21st March 2022: Delivery experience platform Sorted has announced the first-of-its-kind Delivery Experience ‘DX’ report. The research, carried out in partnership with management consulting firm, Think Beyond, put ten leading fashion retailers under a neuroscientific microscope to predict human responses to online shopping stimuli.

A benchmark for other brands

By factoring in independent analysis from neuroscientists and customer journey experts, the barometer measures around 40 elements that scientific studies suggest are most important to customer experience. In this first report, it found the average customer journey score for a fashion retailer to be 80.7 out of 100.

The ranking, which evaluates conscious and unconscious customer responses to delivery experiences, demonstrates how competitive the current landscape is. With fashion retailers setting the bar this high, the data reveals that being ‘good’ is simply not good enough to stand out and attract and retain customers today.

Standing out in a crowded market

The report, which used the five-point Likert scale to assess the purchasing journey for consumers, empowers scientists to dig deeper and understand what makes consumers tick under the surface. By adopting neuroscience theories, the company was able to predict physiological and emotional responses, using methods less susceptible to bias than other forms of market research.

These findings, which demonstrate that retailers are providing exemplary offerings to customers when it comes to pre- and post-purchase, mean that brands need to exceed expectations to stand out in a crowded market. In turn, Sorted identified the actions that retailers must take, including using parcel tracking to reduce delivery failures and customer contact centre strain, and to avoid losing momentum on DX innovation and investment.

Carmen Carey, CEO at Sorted, commented: “Consumers now have almost unlimited access to new brands and products, making loyalty hard to earn and even easier to lose. Since these findings demonstrate that delivery and returns is a strong area for fashion retailers, brands must take the delivery experience to the next level to separate themselves from others. Any lapse in progression or innovation in this space is likely to see you fall behind.”

The Science of DX report marks a turning point for delivery experience, paving the way for a new view of the customer journey that considers the conscious and unconscious demands of the modern consumer.

