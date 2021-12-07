The funding round, led by Chrysalis Investments Limited and Arete Capital Partners, will enable Sorted to expand into the US and serve the SMB market for the first time

The acquisition of Clicksit bridges the gap between post-purchase and returns experiences in an industry-first central platform

London, UK; 7th December 2021: Sorted, the Delivery Experience Platform, has closed its Series C funding round for $40 million and acquired Clicksit, an automated returns company. This acquisition will enable all retailers, ranging from large enterprises to small and medium businesses, to have access to next generation post-purchase experiences for the first time.

The acquisition sees Sorted transform into a unique all-in-one, end-to-end, Delivery Experience Platform - bridging the gap between post-purchase and returns experiences in one ecommerce platform. It is also a testament to UK innovation, with both Manchester-HQ’d companies joining forces to deliver the best in ecommerce delivery on a global scale.

The next generation of Sorted sees its existing products – including leading post-purchase tracking and communications product, SortedREACT - undergo considerable development to further enhance the platform. Having recently announced the appointment of new CEO Carmen Carey, the acquisition also marks Sorted’s continued expansion into the US market with Clicksit’s growing number of US returns management customers.

The acquisition will bring further international presence and accessibility of Sorted’s products, increasing the breadth of the market the company can serve. Whereas Sorted’s heritage lies in the large enterprise space, currently enabling 5* delivery experiences for enterprises like ASOS, Asda and more, the acquisition will bring industry-leading delivery experiences to the SMB market for the first time.

Carmen Carey, CEO at Sorted, commented: “Our acquisition of Clicksit marks an important milestone in the company’s rapid expansion journey. Returns is, now more than ever, a crucial step in the ecommerce customer journey, and we are excited to power returns innovation as part of our full Delivery Experience Platform.”

Carey added: “With such experiences being the sole privilege of large enterprises for many years, this next stage in Sorted’s evolution is set to provide the SMB market with industry-leading delivery and returns experience capabilities for the very first time. We’re looking forward to driving the company’s growth, enabling a unified delivery and returns experience for all customers, and marking an acceleration into serving the US retail landscape.”

Thomas Hill, CEO at Clicksit, adds: “Sorted’s acquisition of Clicksit has come at a pivotal moment for the retail industry. Customers are now expecting – and demanding – faultless delivery and returns experiences as standard, regardless of whether they order from a large multinational brand or a small business. Sorted’s acquisition of Clicksit will empower retailers and brands to provide industry-leading customer experiences at a time when the trading environment is more competitive than ever.”

Shaz Sulaman, Founder at Solid Bond Capital, and Chairman and main investor in Clicksit, commented: “News of the investment and the partnership between Sorted and Clicksit is a great fit for both businesses, and I am proud of Thomas’ journey so far. As new shareholders in Sorted Group, we very much look forward to seeing Carmen and the team grow the business and serve the new growing global customer base.”

Sorted’s latest funding round was enabled through leading advisors, Gateley’s Legal and Hill Dickinson.

About Sorted

Sorted is a refreshingly agile and data-driven software company, powering dynamic checkouts, carrier management and delivery tracking around the world. Through partnerships with some of the biggest global carriers and customer-obsessed retailers, Sorted transforms every delivery journey into a 5* customer experience.



Trusted by leading global retailers - such as ASOS, Asda and Lush – Sorted’s delivery experience platform fixes poor delivery choice, broken customer promises and disjointed post-purchase communication to increase customer happiness, drive loyalty and support retail growth.



Sorted is recognised as one of fastest growing companies in Europe as named by the FT and one of the UK’s most successful digital businesses by Tech Nation’s Future Fifty, Europe’s leading late-stage growth programme.



