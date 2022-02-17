Simpson Associates are delighted to announce that following a tender process they have been selected by Sovereign Housing Association (SHA), one of the UK’s leading and largest housing associations, to deliver a SaaS (cloud based) Financial Planning solution using the platform IBM Planning Analytics.

In order to ensure they remained a robust and resilient organisation, and in line with supporting their growth plans, SHA had a requirement to make sure their planning processes created meaningful, accurate and insightful data, and felt it necessary to invest in the right technology to support the process.

Current planning processes, although highly effective, could be very time consuming. The organisation was aware that a financial planning tool could transform their approach to planning by providing the means to compile financial plans based on key business drivers input by the business, allowing insight into the true shifting patterns of activity across SHA rather than a simple focus on spend. A planning tool would reduce the risk of human error and enhance their ability to better predict activity and its financial impacts on the business in the future.

“We are pleased to be working with Simpson Associates on this project. Their expertise and experience within financial planning solutions and in particular the IBM Planning Analytics technology shone through. We felt assured that this was not only the right technology to implement, but also the right partner to deliver it.”

Ian Pitts, Head of Financial Planning & Analysis, Sovereign Housing Association

“Having worked previously with Sovereign Housing Association on Microsoft technology related projects, we are delighted to have been chosen again to work with Sovereign. This time using our IBM Gold Partner expertise, we are excited to be able to help them implement the financial planning tool they’re requiring to help remain a resilient and robust organisation in their growth period.”

Nick Evans, Business Development Manager, Simpson Associates

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is a leading UK Data Analytics Consultancy and Managed Service Provider, specialising in data consultancy, data performance and data management. Their solutions empower forward-thinking organisations to understand and resolve some of the most complex and common challenges. In addition, they offer vast experience spanning a rich business pedigree, combined with an extensive partner network. They are an IBM Gold partner, specialising in Cognos Analytics, Planning Analytics (TM1) and Information Governance, as well as a Microsoft Gold Partner, holding four Gold Competencies in Data and BI, and an Informatica Partner. This ecosystem of technology vendor relationships equips Simpson Associates with a deeper expertise, enabling them to deliver market-leading data management and data performance solutions.

About Sovereign Housing Association

As one of the country’s largest housing associations, Sovereign manages more than 60,000 homes and aims to build around 2,000 new homes every year. As part of a five-year strategy, Sovereign has trebled investment in community work, stepped up its development programme with a greater emphasis on major land-led schemes and focused on providing sustainable, affordable homes for nearly 140,000 customers and residents.

