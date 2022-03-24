Empower your business critical ‘frontline workers’

HORSENS, DENMARK –24th March 2022– Spectralink, a leading international enterprise mobility solutions provider, today reveals the launch of its DECT devices integrated with Microsoft Teams SIP Gateway.

Spectralink direct DECT integration with Microsoft Teams

Enterprise organisations rely heavily on business critical ‘deskless workers’ – those that must go to a business location to carry out their role. We have all come to rely on those in Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & Logistics recently.

At the same time, Enterprise businesses globally have embraced the significant business benefits of cloud-based Collaboration tools.

Those ‘deskless workers’ must be able to communicate and collaborate easily with their colleagues who work across locations, shifts and time zones from anywhere, enabled by cloud-based communication and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams.

Spectralink has over 30 years of experience in bridging between Enterprise communications platforms & infrastructure, from on-premise digital PBXs to Private and Public cloud-delivered Collaboration tools, and engineering the world class devices that deskless workers need to do their job – wherever they are and whatever the environment.

This new integration further enables Enterprise customers to migrate to Microsoft Teams while keeping those business critical deskless workers connected through and after the process.

“Open integration is part of our DNA,” declared Julien Bertheuil, Managing Director EMEA at Spectralink Corporation, “and this latest integration proves our commitment to the objective of providing customers with choice over their preferred systems. As more and more businesses were coming to us asking for support migrating to the cloud to improve worker collaboration and safety, our experience in enterprise grade DECT, combined with our knowledge of the UCaaS market, meant we were ideally placed to develop this much-needed integration with Microsoft Teams. We hope more and more businesses will now be able to complete their digital transformation journey seamlessly.”

Mahendra, Sekaran, Vice President, Teams Engineering at Microsoft concludes: “Spectralink DECT integration with Microsoft Teams SIP Gateway enables Teams users to use their DECT devices as another Teams endpoint, while getting access to all of Teams collaboration capabilities. Frontline workers rely on these devices to get their work done, and this new integration allows them to stay connected with their colleagues while on the go.”

Ask your Microsoft Partner about how Spectralink can support your business communications needs with DECT integration with Microsoft Teams SIP Gateway, or contact us directly at www.spectralink.com/microsoft or email us at microsoft@spectralink.com.

