AMIE Advanced Unifies Spectralink’s End-to-End Enterprise Mobility Portfolio with Call Performance Tracking, Device Analytics and Centralized Network Management, Offering Data-driven Insights to Accelerate Mobile Workforce Performance.

HORSENS DENMARK – 02 February 2021 – AMIE Advanced, Spectralink’s mobile intelligence platform for enterprises, is now available. A call performance and device health monitoring software platform for Spectralink Wi-Fi smartphones and DECT devices, AMIE is designed for IT and Telecom Administrators seeking greater insight and operational efficiency when managing Spectralink mobile solutions.

Spectralink Mobile Device Management

Developed to help businesses optimize their mobile workflows, AMIE provides clear visibility into mobile device, infrastructure and voice performance, turning system data into actionable insights. AMIE provides organizations with clear visibility into the performance of Spectralink products to simplify support and maintenance and prevent costly workflow disruptions.

AMIE Advanced for Wi-Fi Provides Industry-First Wi-Fi Voice Experience Tracking

In conjunction with our Versity smartphones, AMIE Advanced for Wi-Fi supports mission critical communications by monitoring device health and user experience on the Wi-Fi network while providing call performance metrics to ensure excellent voice communications. Additionally, AMIE keeps Spectralink’s Versity smartphone solutions running smoothly with complete operational transparency. AMIE saves considerable time and costs by enabling users to proactively replace device batteries, visualize device utilization, and track and recover lost devices.

AMIE Advanced for IP-DECT Centralizes Administration of Spectralink DECT Solutions

AMIE Advanced for IP-DECT empowers IT teams to keep their Spectralink DECT system running smoothly with fast deployment and easy centralized administration of servers, base stations and handsets including proactive monitoring and alerting of the system. In addition, IT teams can automate and schedule backup of their DECT servers to ensure business continuity. With AMIE, businesses can now achieve increased operational efficiency supporting and maintaining their DECT networks remotely from a central location. AMIE Advanced for IP-DECT will be available in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Dutch.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of this new mobile intelligence platform, for our Smartphone and DECT portfolios, another game-changer for Spectralink.” Says Julien Bertheuil, Managing Director EMEA at Spectralink Corporation. “Spectralink is committed to exploring new ways to deliver excellence to our customers. AMIE unifies our enterprise mobility solutions, empowering organizations to continually improve team communications and optimize their critical business workflows.”

“AMIE is a game changer,” said Staffan Örnbratt, CEO at COBS. “Having deployed AMIE for IP-DECT at our own headquarters and labs, COBS is excited to bring this solution to market and provide its customers with a better, faster, and more efficient way to manage DECT infrastructure for both on-premises and remote workers. The cloud-based AMIE integrates seamlessly to COBS CWS systems with the COBS unique personal alarm, precise indoor location, voice communication, staff attack, and secure messaging features. By implementing AMIE, our clients will have an improved system overview, simplified remote system service and a platform for proactive service with lower costs and shorter lead-times.”

“AMIE is the best solutions to maintaining our DECT networks. AMIE is already making a measurable impact, efficiency and effectiveness on our organization” said Nicola Felisati, Manager Infrastructure IT at Speedline srl. Speedline is part of the RONAL GROUP, a leading manufacturer in the international market for light alloy wheels.

Spectralink is unifying end-to-end mobility with best-in-class connectivity and communication, enterprise applications for frontline workflows and now with AMIE, providing data-driven insights to reduce complexity and increase operational efficiency for today’s business environments. To learn more, visit us at www.spectralink.com

About Spectralink

As an award winner in mobile technology, Spectralink has been transforming the way our customers work and communicate for almost 30 years. Through our determination to do extraordinary things, we enable mobile workforces and empower our customers and partners to explore what’s next, what’s possible. With our enterprise grade, best-in-class mobile solutions, we are with our customers wherever they work, however they need us. Our people, commitment to innovation and our passion are our foundation for success.

