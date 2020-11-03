Extending critical business workflows to today’s frontline workers, the Versity 92 Series is an all-in-one compact solution delivering best-in-class Wi-Fi performance to keep mobile workforces connected.

Boulder, CO – November 3rd, 2020 - Spectralink, a leader in enterprise mobility solutions, announces the Versity 92 Series Wi-Fi smartphone. The latest extension of Spectralink’s Versity line of enterprise-grade devices, the Versity 92 Series is a compact, rugged, and cost-effective smartphone that delivers voice critical communications that enable frontline workers to increase productivity and improve customer satisfaction in retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and other industries.

Versity V92

“We are thrilled to introduce the newest addition to our enterprise line of Versity smartphones,” said Doug Werking, CEO of Spectralink, “Frontline workers are often the first human connection between businesses and their customers. The Versity 92 Series gives these workers crystal clear voice quality, information, and tools at their fingertips to provide exceptional customer service.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed workforces and reinforced the need for capable and reliant mobility solutions, compelling organizations to invest in mobile technologies that extend business-critical workflows to frontline workers while balancing functionality and cost. Versity 92 Series achieves this balance, weighing almost 30% less than competing enterprise devices and featuring a user-friendly, compact, ultra-portable design for mobile communication and workforce collaboration.

“The Versity 92 Series is centered on high quality communications that enable world-class, job-specific applications. Together with our technology partners such as BEST, Hertek, IQ messenger, Bluesky, tetronik, New Voice, Novalink, and FlexValley we deliver a complete communications-driven solution to customers, along with the rest of their information technologies,” explains Julien Bertheuil, Spectralink’s Managing Director EMEA Sales. “With the expansion of the Versity smartphone family we offer flexible solutions that fit each customer’s unique business process requirements—and ultimately solve more challenges in their markets.”

The launch of the Versity 92 Series is a continuation of Spectralink’s history of best-in-class voice solutions. This is further reflected in Spectralink’s integration with leading unified communication platforms (PBX, IP-PBX, UCaaS), interoperability with enterprise-class Wi-Fi networks, and Spectralink’s patented Wi-Fi Voice Quality Optimization (VQO™) technology. And, like all Versity smartphones, the 92 Series provides native voice, Push-to-Talk, and Spectralink’s SAFE™ functionality (protecting workers from potential danger like suspicious store activity or lone worker situations).

With its enterprise platform, sleek yet rugged design, and affordable price point, the Versity 92 Series smartphone increases frontline worker capabilities across many industries. For example, in healthcare, non-clinical staff have the resources in hand to expedite patient workflows; retail workers engage customers in more personalized experiences; and with improved mobile communications for manufacturing workers, operations teams are able to rapidly respond to production challenges and increase the overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

All Versity smartphones are supported by Spectralink’s mobile intelligence platform AMIE, which provides data-driven insights for staff to quickly locate, diagnose, and resolve network communication breakdowns. In addition, AMIE makes mobile fleet deployment and solution implementation quick and easy.

The Versity 92-Series is now available in United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The smartphone is available in two models: Wi-Fi with built-in scanner, or Wi-Fi without scanner. To order, customers can contact Spectralink Sales or their Spectralink-authorized reseller.

About Spectralink

As an award winner in mobile technology, Spectralink has been transforming the way our customers work and communicate for almost 30 years. Through our determination to do extraordinary things, we enable mobile workforces and empower our customers and partners to explore what’s next, what’s possible. With our enterprise grade, best-in-class mobile solutions, we are with our customers wherever they work, however they need us. Our people, commitment to innovation and our passion are our foundation for success. For more information visit www.Spectralink.com.