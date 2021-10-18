Spectralink’s unique VIP DECT Server One and AMIE for DECT take the spotlight at international enterprise mobility event

HORSENS, DENMARK – 18th October 2021– Spectralink, a leading international enterprise mobility solutions provider, is delighted to announce that its VIP DECT Server One and AMIE for DECT products were respectively highly commended and category winner in the DECT Awards 2021. This key industry award is run by the DECT Forum, the international association of the wireless home and enterprise communication industry.

The prestigious specialist jury composed by Dr. Mike Short (Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK Government) and Adrian Scrase (CTO, ETSI) found that the Spectralink solutions support the following specific category objectives:

VIP DECT Server ONE, Highly Commended in the Business From Home category which “rewards innovation helping to keep workers connected and productive while getting the job done at home”.

category which “rewards innovation helping to keep workers connected and productive while getting the job done at home”. AMIE for DECT winner of the Behind the Scenes category rewarding technology that “plays an important part in delivering services and benefits, but that is rarely seen by members of the public”.

As businesses lay the foundations for systems that no longer lock workers into specific IP endpoints and drive greater productivity, solutions like Spectralink’s VIP DECT Server ONE that allow large, distributed companies to create a single virtual network with a common point of control are becoming key enablers of greater efficiency.

This system also lays the ground for efficient centralized management as offered by AMIE for IP-DECT which provides a simple cloud-based dashboard to help visualize the operational status of servers at multiple sites, safeguarding call quality and monitoring call volume data to ensure that the network is supporting the necessary load for optimal communications and ensuring that DECT servers are not underutilized.

“We are thrilled to receive these acknowledgements for our solutions as they recognize our constant effort to exceed the market’s expectations in innovation and usability, supporting businesses in their digital transformation process,” declared Julien Bertheuil, Managing Director EMEA at Spectralink Corporation, “Our company’s history in the DECT industry is a long and successful one, but, as these are some of our newest solutions, the awards can be taken as a clear indication that we are moving in the right direction and responding to emerging enterprise mobility needs in a way that is innovative as well as timely.”

About Spectralink

As an award winner in mobile technology, Spectralink has been transforming the way our customers work and communicate for almost 30 years. Through our determination to do extraordinary things, we enable mobile workforces and empower our customers and partners to explore what’s next, what’s possible. With our enterprise grade, best-in-class mobile solutions, we are with our customers wherever they work, however they need us. Our people, commitment to innovation and our passion are our foundation for success.

To learn more, visit us at www.spectralink.com

About the DECT Forum

DECT is a globally adopted short range wireless technology, with key attributes such as security, reliability and maturity. The Mission of the DECT Forum is to support a collaborative environment of the DECT industry and drive programs to develop and improve DECT wireless technology to exceed wireless communications expectations and meet the needs of a technology-shifting world. www.dect.org

