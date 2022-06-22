Speedcast’s network integrates Comtech VSAT technology to increase the speed and resilience of electronic point-of-sale and new in-store applications

Houston, Texas — June 22, 2022 — Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, has been awarded a multi-year contract by a large American multinational retailer to provide a managed VSAT backup network for close to 3,000 store operations across Mexico. The network will ensure the reliability of electronic point-of-sale data transmission as well as innovative new applications, such as in-store digital kiosks.

Speedcast is providing a turnkey network service including the provision and operation of main and standby VSAT hubs, down to the field installation and maintenance at each store location. Speedcast designed the network for maximum availability and lowest total cost of ownership, leveraging Comtech VSAT technology to deliver increased performance and bandwidth efficiency. The new VSAT solution incorporates a unique software-centric approach to implementing geographically redundant hubs with fast switching.

“This award demonstrates that blue-chip customers around the world select Speedcast when it really matters,” said James Trevelyan, Senior Vice President of Enterprise and Emerging Markets at Speedcast. “We operate a number of these large-scale VSAT networks for customers with a focus on incorporating the right technology and designing the right solution to suit each unique customer application.”

“We are pleased to achieve a new milestone in collaboration with our long-term partner, Speedcast,” stated Vagan Shakhgildian, President of Comtech Satellite Network Technologies Corp. Canada. “This large-scale network serving a major retailer validates scalability and ease of use, which is characteristic of our technology.”

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world’s most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2022 Speedcast. All rights reserved.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com (and preview its new website at www.comtech.com).

