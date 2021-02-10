High capacity VSAT solution links regional office with new mining operations

SYDNEY, February 10, 2021 – Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's leading communications and IT services provider, has launched a high-capacity very small aperture terminal (VSAT) service for Udinsk Gold LLC, a subsidiary of Canadian-based Kinross Gold Corporation – one of the world’s leading gold mining companies.

The corporate networking solution connects a regional office in Magadan, Russia, with the Company’s open pit mining development project, Chulbatkan, located in the Far East. The end-to-end connectivity solution is fully managed by Speedcast’s local operations support and will scale up bandwidth quickly and efficiently as site development progresses. This high-capacity, resilient and secure communications service manages SD-Wan and transmits data, voice and video traffic, and is vital to the project’s safety and efficiency.

“Given the site’s location, reliability of service was of primary importance,” said James Trevelyan, Senior Vice President of Enterprise and Emerging Markets at Speedcast. “In that environment, the technology on the ground and connectivity in the sky has to offer extreme dependability to prevent downtime and costly service calls. That was a key factor in the company's decision to select Speedcast."

