Contract with Kinross subsidiary provides VSAT links to new license areas in the Chukotka region

Aberdeen, United Kingdom – June 8, 2021 – Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, has received a contract from JSC Chukotka Mining and Geological Company, a Kinross subsidiary, to expand the company’s very small aperture terminal (VSAT) network supporting the development of the Udinsk Gold open-pit mine to two new license areas in the Russian Far East. Kinross Gold Corporation is one of the world’s leading gold mining companies.

Speedcast logo

The Kayenmyvaam and Kavralyanskaya areas are early-stage gold prospecting sites that previously depended on satellite phones for connectivity. Speedcast will provide a fully managed wide-area network (WAN) connectivity service for Kinross and has installed dedicated WAN connections over VSAT at each site to establish a corporate virtual private network (VPN). The contract is the second extension received by Speedcast since its original start of service in 2020. Recently, Speedcast doubled bandwidth speeds available at the Udinsk mine.

“Kayenmyvaam and Kavralyanskaya sites required a compact Ku-band VSAT terminal which needed to be flown in by helicopter due to their extremely remote locations. Providing this type of critical communications solution at the most challenging and remote sites is our business,” said James Trevelyan, Senior Vice President of Enterprise and Emerging Markets at Speedcast.

