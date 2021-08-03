Hornbeck Offshore fleet to receive connectivity service extension enabling streamlined vessel operations



Houston, Texas – August 3, 2021 – Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, today announced that the company has been selected by Hornbeck Offshore to extend its IT communications equipment and connectivity services contract for a multi-year term to a total of 32 vessels serving the offshore energy industry across North and South America. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. is a leading provider of offshore service vessels to the energy industry.

Speedcast leverages very small aperture terminal (VSAT) connectivity to deliver communications to the remote offshore assets, supported by Speedcast’s 24x7 global Customer Support Centers (CSC), with field engineers available to provide local support across all operating regions.

“Hornbeck Offshore has trusted us to deliver reliable, critical communications services since 2009, and we are pleased to have been chosen to extend the delivery of our leading networking, management and support services for their fleet of vessels,” said Cary Bonds, Vice President, Energy – Americas at Speedcast. “As we continue to expand our portfolio offerings and leverage our strengths as the new Speedcast organization, we look forward to building upon the partnership established with Hornbeck Offshore to further digitalize their operations for years to come.”

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world’s most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

About Hornbeck Offshore

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. is a leading provider of technologically advanced, new generation offshore service vessels to the energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America. The company remains focused on providing innovative, technologically advanced marine solutions to meet the evolving needs of the deepwater and ultra-deepwater energy industry globally.