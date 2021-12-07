Agreement with Speedcast’s local entity, SC Caprock, covers service delivery to Amazon Basin power plants and ensures reliability for operations



Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — December 7, 2021 — Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, today announced that the company has been selected by Oliveira Energia for a multi-year contract to deliver connectivity service to 42 power plants in the countryside of Amazonas State. Brazilian power electric generator Oliveira Energia serves more than two million customers in the Amazon basin.

Speedcast Secures Multi-Year Contract with Oliveira Energia for Connectivity Backbone Supporting 42 Sites

The service is being delivered by Speedcast’s Brazilian entity, SC Caprock. The agreement includes the now completed installation and launch of a C-band VSAT (very small aperture terminal) network, which includes delivery of a supervisory control system, CCTV, VOIP and internet access. Additionally, the company’s Brazilian entity will deliver equipment leasing, field maintenance and 24x7 network monitoring and support via its Customer Support Center. The hub of the VSAT network was also installed at Oliveira Energia’s headquarters in Manaus, which is operated remotely from the company’s Brazilian teleport network operations center.

“With the SC Caprock link, we have stability in the connection and very high availability, when compared to other technologies,” said Heitor Cândido, Technical Director at Oliveira Energia. “We started our project with an internet link, in Ku-band, but we soon identified that it would not serve for our supervision and control of the plants. We searched for other solutions, and SC Caprock provided the definitive one.”

“Our team in Brazil is best positioned to deliver on the unique connectivity needs of customers in the region, ensuring reliability for critical operations,” said James Trevelyan, Senior Vice President of Enterprise and Emerging Markets at Speedcast. “We are pleased to serve as Oliveira Energia’s communications partner, delivering a custom technology solution that will maximize their operational efficiencies.”

For more on Speedcast’s connectivity solutions for enterprise operations, visit Speedcast.com.

###

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world’s most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

SC Caprock serves as the local entity for Speedcast operations in Brazil.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2021 Speedcast. All rights reserved.

Speedcast Contact:

Alix Wright

SVP, Global Marketing and Communications

Alix.Wright@Speedcast.com