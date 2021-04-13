Investment in digital transformation driving communications design enhancements for global drilling assets

Aberdeen, United Kingdom — April 13, 2021 — Speedcast, the world’s most trusted communications and IT services provider, has announced it has secured a five-year contract with Stena Drilling to expand its existing communications service with a newly designed solution to maximize operational effectiveness and support digital transformation efforts for Stena’s global fleet. Aberdeen-based Stena Drilling Ltd. is a leading independent drilling contractor with operations across the globe.

Speedcast has provided corporate networking and crew welfare connectivity long-term across the driller’s fleet of four drill ships and two semi-submersible rigs and will now be adding enhanced communications design and technologies for the fleet. The service contract follows Stena’s implementation of a digital transformation program to invest in innovation and technology to future-proof their global assets.

As part of the solution, Speedcast will provide advanced, very small aperture terminal (VSAT) modem technology; multi-orbit and tri-band antenna systems; SD-WAN, out-of-band management (OBM) and telemetry applications; and an enhanced design to maximize LTE coverage. All services will be backed by Speedcast’s 24x7 Customer Support Center (CSC).

“Speedcast has partnered with Stena Drilling for many years now in delivering the connectivity capabilities required for operational success,” said Richard Elson, Executive Vice President – Energy at Speedcast. “We are honored to continue serving as Stena’s sole communications provider, supporting their digital transformation by accelerating technologies onboard that will future-proof their global drilling assets.”

“Our team is keenly focused on investing in innovation and technology for our globally dispersed fleet,” said Ian Fraser, IT Manager at Stena Drilling. “To accomplish our goals, it is paramount that we partner with a technology advocate that will work in collaboration with our team to continue enhancing the connectivity solutions we believe will maximize our operational effectiveness. Speedcast has been our long-term choice for this critical endeavor and we look forward to our continued success.”

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world’s most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

About Stena Drilling

Stena Drilling Ltd. is one of the world’s leading independent drilling operators, with four ultra-deepwater drillships and two semi-submersible midwater drilling rigs, operating in a global market. Based in Aberdeen, UK, Stena Drilling has been a pioneer in several areas of technological development and innovation in the offshore industry and is a subsidiary of Stena AB, a privately owned company based in Gothenburg, Sweden.