Delivering Industrial-Grade Video and Audio Content for Remote Operations Management with Speedcast SmartView™

Houston, Texas — Nov. 30, 2021 — Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, today announced the launch of Speedcast SmartView™, an innovative, network-optimized remote video and audio communications solution. Designed for energy, maritime, enterprise, telecommunications and government customers, industries with critical operations can accelerate their digital transformation for revolutionizing remote access and field collaboration.

Powered by Speedcast partner Harvest Technology Group Limited (ASX: HTG) and their ultra-low bandwidth Network Optimised Livestreaming solution, Speedcast SmartView allows secure, high-definition video and audio to be streamed in real-time via satellite at a fraction of the bandwidth previously required. As a result, organizations looking to transform their operations through digitalization can use Speedcast SmartView to conduct inspections and repairs for assets operating anywhere in the world, without requiring technicians to travel and work at remote sites. Available in multiple formats, Speedcast SmartView can be used on remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for subsea inspections and research, at remote sites for monitoring, and on wearable devices.

“Video collaboration technologies can significantly improve operations in the field and in subsea,” said Jeffrey Irwin, Vice President, Product Management at Speedcast. “Speedcast SmartView’s unique proposition is its ability to deliver high-quality video and audio content over satellite connection. When an ROV, staff or crew member is conducting work at a remote site, the ideal scenario of minimal delays, little-to-no operational wait times, and seamless collaboration enables effective, real-time decision-making.”

New Plymouth Underwater Ltd. recently trialed Speedcast SmartView on their state-of-the-art ROVs in the South Pacific Ocean and confirmed the solution’s ability to deliver high-definition live streaming in different bandwidth conditions.

“Diving, subsea and marine services are the core of our business and it is critical for our team to stay connected, as well as collaborate with headquarters, via real-time video feeds,” said Mike Sharp, Director at New Plymouth Underwater. “Speedcast SmartView’s ability to deliver high-definition video content over satellite connectivity is able to help us to achieve operational efficiency, increase worker safety and drive cost savings.”

In October 2021, Harvest Technology Group, a global leader in enabling remote operations, announced the execution of a formal reseller agreement with Speedcast. Today’s announcement of the integration of Harvest’s Network Optimised Livestreaming capabilities with Speedcast SmartView is the next step in that agreement between the two companies.

Learn more about Speedcast SmartView solutions at www.speedcast.com/Speedcast-SmartView.

###

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world’s most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2021 Speedcast. All rights reserved.

About Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited (ASX: HTG) is a global leader in network optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation and monitoring capabilities for the energy, resources, and renewables sectors. Based in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote field services with ultra-low bandwidth Network Optimised Livestreaming solutions that enable customers to stay connected to operations and personnel anywhere in the world while utilising just a fraction of existing bandwidth resources.

To learn more please visit: https://harvest.technology

About New Plymouth Underwater Ltd.

New Plymouth Underwater is New Zealand’s premier occupational dive, sub-sea and marine support providers. The company provides solutions to various sectors including occupational diving, remote operated vehicles (ROV), salvage and recovery, ports and harbours, utilities industries, offshore / inshore oil & gas industries, and marine engineering.