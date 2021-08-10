Cybersecurity assessment solution developed by leading cyber community organization helps to meet compliance and regulatory requirements

HOUSTON, TEXAS — August 10, 2021 — Companies can protect themselves from cyber attacks and become compliant with new international cybersecurity regulations by using an award-winning solution, launched today by Speedcast and HudsonCyber. Cyber attacks and data breaches have become an imminent threat for all companies. With today’s sophisticated attacks, cyber criminals only need to find one weakness to a company’s system and its operations can be shut down in a matter of seconds.

Speedcast CyberInsights™ is based on a Lloyd’s List Intelligence Digital Innovation Award-winning risk management and assessment service that enables decision-makers of any organization to evaluate their current cybersecurity protection quickly and cost-effectively. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the CyberInsights platform integrates industry-leading cybersecurity standards, frameworks and standardized practices and aligns with International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2021 Guidelines on Maritime Cyber Risk Management, as well as other industry-leading cybersecurity standards, frameworks and standardized practices.

“According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime damages will reach $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025, and it is our ongoing goal to continue enhancing our cybersecurity capabilities to protect our customers,” said Jeffrey Irwin, Vice President, Product Management at Speedcast. “As part of Speedcast’s cybersecurity product suite, CyberInsights is a robust solution that will strengthen our customers’ cybersecurity capabilities and drive continuous improvements by identifying and developing a tailored cybersecurity program in a timely and cost-effective manner, compared with hiring a traditional consulting firm.”

The CyberInsights framework not only aligns with IMO 2021 Guidelines but also integrates with cybersecurity standards as described in the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, the Center for Internet Security’s Critical Controls, and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001, among others. Coupled with Speedcast’s consultative support approach, CyberInsights facilitates real-time benchmarking and monitoring that tracks mitigation progress.

“Our integrated approach offers Speedcast’s customers a powerful tool for implementing and sustaining their cybersecurity strategy, helping them to mitigate damages arising from cyber threats," said Cynthia Hudson, CEO of HudsonAnalytix, parent company of HudsonCyber. “The world has become more connected, and as the threats against information and operational systems increase, this solution becomes critical. Combining our unique cybersecurity capabilities with the world’s leading global satellite solutions provider, we are very pleased to collaborate with Speedcast to deliver high value-add, cost-efficient solutions to the industry.”

To gain clarity and learn more on options for being IMO 2021-compliant, register for our free webinar on August 24 at 9:00 a.m. EDT here: https://events.speedcast.com/imo2021?utm_campaign=Tech%20Days&utm_source=press, and read more on Speedcast’s Cybersecurity Solutions at speedcast.com/cybersecurity.

# # #

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world’s most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2021 Speedcast. All rights reserved.

About HudsonCyber

HudsonCyber, a subsidiary of HudsonAnalytix, Inc., is a global leader in delivering trusted cyber risk management services to the global maritime industry. Our experts are at the forefront of developing, implementing, and managing enterprise-level cybersecurity strategies, cyber risk management processes, and maritime-based cyber risk management solutions for the shipping and port industry sectors. Our CyberLogix decision-support platforms, training solutions and cyber threat intelligence services support governments and commercial companies in their efforts to understand, manage and mitigate enterprise cyber risk. Learn more at www.hudsoncyber.com

Contacts:

Alix Wright

SVP, Global Marketing and Communications

Speedcast

Alix.Wright@Speedcast.com

Max Bobys

Vice President

HudsonCyber

max.bobys@hudsonanalytix.com