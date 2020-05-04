- Extends native 5G charging engine to provide seamless integration with legacy technologies -

London, 4th May 2020 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced a new partnership with network signalling specialist Squire Technologies, to provide a unified charging solution for the next generation of convergent data-centric services. Building on a successful joint implementation for Sure in the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, Squire and Cerillion are ideally placed to help CSPs solve their hybrid network challenges with a fully integrated solution.

To realise the full potential of 5G, CSPs need online charging systems that can work seamlessly across their mobile and fixed line networks. The ability to harmonise these traffic types with a single charging platform to manage all services and payment methods enables CSPs to offer converged products to both consumers and corporate customers, using all their network capabilities. Squire’s expertise in protocol harmonisation with its SVI-IWF Interworking Function combined with Cerillion’s Convergent Charging System (CCS) and Enterprise Product Catalogue is a perfect solution for simplifying CSP products and how customers use them.

“Consumers expect to be able to manage all their services – fixed and mobile; prepaid and postpaid; voice and data – on a single account with the flexibility to control their spending and manage their balances,” commented Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Squire Technologies. “Cerillion’s CCS provides all this flexibility in a 3GPP standards-based charging system making it a perfect fit with our interworking function which hides the complexity of hybrid networks.”

“Whilst mobile subscribers expect a seamless service spanning 5G, 4G and in many cases 3G networks too, this requires a huge amount of sophistication to manage the myriad of different underlying network technologies,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “By working with Squire we can do just that, allowing our customers to benefit from all the flexible charging capabilities we can offer without having to worry about the different networks that are carrying the services.”

About Squire Technologies Ltd

UK based Squire Technologies specialise in providing core network signalling products to operators in the mobile, fixed and virtual space. All deployments are backed by dedicated end-to-end commissioning and support teams. Operating since 2001 and with global deployments in 100+ countries makes Squire Technologies the right choice for signalling interworking solutions.

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 90 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Three. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

