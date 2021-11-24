StaffCircle and IES Culture provide companies with strategy and infrastructure to create an irresistible company culture

The partnership will combat workplace issues contributing to ‘The Great Resignation'

London, UK; 24th November 2021: StaffCircle, the cloud-based HR platform that combines performance management and employee engagement, has partnered with management consulting company, Innovate Enterprise Solutions Ltd (IES), to improve employee retention rates and create irresistible company cultures for UK organisations.

At a time where almost a quarter of workers are actively planning to change employers in the next few months, the partnership with IES will support companies with combating workplace issues related to the recent phenomenon of what some economists have termed as ‘The Great Resignation’.

The IES solution, which is bespoke to each organisation's needs, can successfully aid customers with their strategy, mission and goals, while the StaffCircle platform can truly bring these to life. This includes identifying core competencies, values, objectives and behaviours required to drive employee engagement and retention.

StaffCircle’s technology provides a combination of performance management, employee engagement & culture and HR software tools to create a collaborative and motivated workforce. The partnership therefore offers the perfect solution and support needed to curate high performing cultures.

By embracing IES’s solution, StaffCircle can offer existing and potential clients the expertise to identify and refine components of their culture which are crucial to creating excellent employee experiences. This is conducted by a free one-hour exploratory workshop given to StaffCircle customers who recognise the need for strategic work around their culture.

Mark Seemann, founder and CEO of StaffCircle, commented: “With many employees experiencing burnout and looking to leave their jobs in droves as a result, the combination of having a solid software and strategy foundation is now crucial to employee engagement. If companies want to retain their employees, they must first find a way to create a people-first company culture. Our partnership with IES enables us to offer our customers an unparalleled culture-first solution, and ensure they enjoy the full benefits of our technology.”

Danielle Heath, Director of IES Culture adds: “Culture impacts everything about your organisation, from retention, morale to productivity. With ‘The Great Resignation’ highlighting how fragile employee engagement can be, now is the time to invest, in order to create the kind of place people want to be a part of. StaffCircle’s performance management and employee engagement software is the final ingredient our customers need when executing a successful workplace culture.”

StaffCircle and IES Culture will hold a virtual roundtable event on the 2nd December where Mark Seemann will be joined by IES directors, Danielle Heath and Stephanie Grainger, alongside Michelle Brown, Business Leader and People Experience at Believe Housing and Kevin Lockhart, Managing Director of Couno. The roundtable will discuss how to drive engagement, better employee experiences and talent retention with digital and performance management tools.

-ENDS-

About StaffCircle

StaffCircle uniquely combines performance management and employee engagement into one cloud platform that measurably improves workplace culture, automates processes to deliver greater operational efficiency. Our platform is designed to deliver a holistic approach to managing the end to end employee experience in one consolidated platform which gives 360 insight into performance, engagement and sentiment across distributed, dispersed workforces. These data-driven insights provide the basis for informed decision making and a more strategic HR function. Our unique approach is helping customers across the UK to achieve high performing cultures with more engaged employees and strengthens their ability to attract and retain talent.

Contact:

Victoria Hourigan, CommsCo

vhourigan@thecommsco.com

07584768496