London, 27th September 2021: Cloud-based performance management software company StaffCircle has tripled its Annual Recurring Revenue and headcount in the past year. As the company expands into global markets - most notably the US and Canada.

Leicester-based StaffCircle helps companies save time and maximise productivity by keeping employees connected, helping to build a strong company culture and create exceptional employee experiences regardless of location. With many companies pivoting to work from home and embracing digitalisation the past year, StaffCircle’s client base has increased 150% between September 2020 and September 2021.

The increase in demand for the StaffCircle platform saw the company’s employee numbers doubling during the same period, and planning for 15 new hires over the next year. Likewise, StaffCircle’s appetite and potential for global expansion has also been proven to date, with a new roster of US and Canadian clients including renowned law firm McCarthy & Holthus.

New UK customers benefiting from StaffCircle’s platform include financial services firm finnCap, and Beccles Medical Centre, with the latter successfully using StaffCircle to decrease HR admin time by two-thirds and elevating employee engagement by 15% during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Further benefits have been seen by other clients including Believe Housing, The Green Organic Dutchman, and ADP. StaffCircle is set to continue its successful UK growth and maintain execution of its ambitious global growth plans across several markets in the coming 12 months.

In addition to customer successes, StaffCircle has become a leading voice providing insights on the HR landscape. The company recently conducted a survey revealing that 42% of employees and HR leaders believe the culture of their organisation has deteriorated since the pandemic. This suggests that the demand and need for HR and performance management technology is likely to grow further.

“This past year has shown that remote working is here to stay, and with that the need for technology to manage and motivate teams who may be out of sight is increasing,” said Mark Seemann, CEO of StaffCircle. “This is a real ‘right time, right place’ technology, and it’s great to see so many organisations and their staff reaping the benefits. We are delighted to have expanded to the US and Canada and have further growth plans in the pipeline. It’s a testament to the hard work of the StaffCircle team over the past year, and we’re excited to form new partnerships in the industry in the coming year.”

StaffCircle will be exhibiting at CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition between 3-4th November 2021 amongst other industry leaders aiming to reinvent HR to create a better working world.

About StaffCircle

StaffCircle uniquely combines performance management and employee engagement into one cloud platform that measurably improves workplace culture, automates processes to deliver greater operational efficiency. Our platform is designed to deliver a holistic approach to managing the end-to-end employee experience in one consolidated platform which gives 360 insight into performance, engagement, and sentiment across distributed dispersed workforces. These data-driven insights provide the basis for informed decision-making and a more strategic HR function. Our unique approach is helping customers across the UK to achieve high-performing cultures with more engaged employees and strengthens their ability to attract and retain talent.

