UK’s first multi-operator digital DAS-based managed mobile connectivity service brings high speed indoor mobile coverage to occupiers of leading development

London, UK 3rd March 2020 Stanhope, an award-winning property developer, investor and asset manager, and the Freshwave Group, the leading UK network service provider, today announced that they have worked together to launch the UK’s first Multi-Operator Digital DAS-Based managed mobile connectivity service, delivering high-quality wireless coverage to the occupiers of Angel Court. The two companies have deployed a comprehensive 4G system, delivering high-quality mobile signal with minimum download speeds of 60Mbps and up to 200Mbps by connecting occupiers to leading UK mobile operators throughout the 300,000 Sq Ft building.

Angel Court

Poor quality mobile coverage is a major problem in modern buildings, which benefit from new environmentally friendly building materials and techniques that have the side effect of blocking mobile signals. Angel Court is a recently completed 24-storey mixed use tower in the heart of London, which combines work and outdoor areas. Stanhope worked with the Freshwave Group’s indoor connectivity team StrattoOpencell to deploy an indoor mobile service providing occupiers, employees and visitors connectivity across all floors.

A digital connectivity pioneer, StrattoOpencell deliver a truly neutral host managed service using mobile Small Cells and Digital Distributed Antenna Systems. Using technology approved for use by all four UK mobile network operators, it’s now possible to deliver 2G, 3G and 4G coverage with dedicated backhaul and an upgrade path to future 5G compatibility indoors.

“With 5G on the horizon it seems natural to believe that indoor coverage is no longer a concern. In fact, and especially in dense high-rise developments, it remains a challenge to provide occupiers with high-quality mobile coverage,” said Richard Bourne, CEO of StrattoOpencell. “It has been a privilege to work with Stanhope to ensure that buildings such as Angel Court can guarantee everyone network, and we are excited to collaborate with them on future projects.”

“Connectivity is an essential utility in any modern building and, having invested in one of the most eye-catching new developments in the City of London, it was essential to provide the same attention to detail when it came to ensuring mobile coverage,” said Nick Hiles, Asset Management Director of Stanhope. “This indoor mobile service provides the highest download speeds available on 4G while also providing an upgrade path to 5G – ensuring Angel Court occupiers will benefit from the best possible mobile connectivity today and tomorrow.”

ENDS

About the Freshwave Group

The Freshwave Group invest expertise and capital in ways that make digital infrastructure remarkably simple. Faster, less costly and in the right places. It’s the network service provider bringing together mobile operators, public authorities and real estate providers to work together in new ways. Their managed sites include some of the biggest, most challenging wireless environments in the UK, including several central London Boroughs and Docklands. With 5000+ mast site locations, 2000+ buildings connected and 200+ outdoor networks supported; they ensure everyone has network. Backed by Digital Colony, they too combine technical telecoms and commercial real estate know-how to create long-term market impact. Acquired by Digital Colony between August 2018 and June 2019, the Freshwave Group companies are: StrattoOpencell, iWireless Solutions and Spyder Facilities.

www.freshwavegroup.com

About StrattoOpencell

Stratto and Opencell were acquired by Digital Colony and merged in 2018 to form StrattoOpencell, combining the power of small cells with distributed antenna products and architecture to enable true neutral host indoor coverage as a service. The business works with many of the UK’s leading enterprise, hospitality, specialty workplace and large-scale developer businesses, providing carrier-grade multi-operator indoor mobile coverage anywhere that people work, live and play. StrattoOpencell is Digital Colony’s first investment in the UK, and part of the Freshwave Group.

www.strattoopencell.com

About Digital Colony

Digital Colony is a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. The firm was launched in 2018 by Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC, a leading investor in and operator of companies enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity, and Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The firm brings together Digital Bridge’s industry, operational and investment expertise in the telecommunications sector with Colony Capital’s 26 years of experience as a global investment manager.

www.digitalcolony.com

About Stanhope

Stanhope Plc creates and delivers major commercial and mixed-use developments in London and the South East. The company is known for the quality of its research, for driving excellent design and for innovative responses to occupier requirements. Stanhope has over 30 years’ experience as developer, development partner and development manager. During this time it has been wholly or jointly responsible for the delivery of commercial projects in excess of £26bn of commercial value.

www.stanhopeplc.com

Media Contacts

Richard Howson

Temono for Freshwave Group

Richard.howson@temono.com

+44 (0)7833 693 862