High Wycombe, UK, 13 February 2020 - At EuroShop 2020 (16 - 20 February, Messe Düsseldorf, Germany), Star Micronics will be demonstrating the future of POS connectivity together with pioneering solutions from leading POS software and payment companies bitbakers (Flour.io), iZettle, Kasse Speedy, Repertus, Sitoo as well as fiscal specialist Fiskaly on Stand 6/E41.

Visitors to the stand will experience first-hand Star’s wide range of traditional, tablet and Cloud-based POS printing solutions. As a leading innovator in POS printing technology, Star has introduced a number of industry firsts including SteadyLAN™, a unique solution to ensure reliable connectivity for iPad POS systems, alongside the compact and stylish mC-Print™ series featuring 58mm and 80mm print width models with up to 5 hardware and software interfaces.

Star Micronics at EuroShop 2020

These include traditional and innovative Cloud technologies able to control select USB connected peripherals. Ideal for applications including Click & Collect in-store orders, online ordering, event ticketing etc, Star’s CloudPRNT™ technology for remote PC-free printing of receipts and tickets directly from a web server to connected Star mC-Print2 or mC-Print3 printers is a low cost and versatile Cloud printing solution. Integral to the mCollection, mC-Print meets the needs of an omni-channel environment by providing a future-proof solution for a seamless transition from traditional to tablet and Cloud-based POS.

For retailers using tablet or Cloud-based POS solutions Star’s SteadyLAN now provides the flexibility of tablet POS together with the stability of a cabled LAN connection. Continuous network access is ensured for Apple devices via standard Lightning/Type-C cable on Star’s mCP21LB, mCP31L and mCP31LB models or for supported Android and Windows devices via USB-C cable on Star’s new mC-PrintC models. Ideal for locations where WiFi connectivity is not possible or unreliable, SteadyLAN provides direct cabled control of the printer and attached peripherals as well as Ethernet provision to supported tablets from the wired Ethernet port of the printer.

By simply connecting the tablet to the mC-Print printer via the standard Apple Lightning or USB-C cable and connecting the printer to the Internet via a wired LAN connection, supported tablets are able to connect to the Internet without WiFi communication. Furthermore, the tablet can communicate directly with the printer via the Lightning or USB-C cable and the printer will also charge the tablet. If the tablet is undocked from the printer then it will simply start using WiFi if available or Bluetooth if a Bluetooth printer model is installed, ensuring seamless connectivity for mobile sales.

Star is also at the forefront of POS printing technology to minimise environmental impact. Star Cloud Services offers a unique opportunity to provide a digital receipt without the need for the retailer to obtain an email address or for the customer to provide any personal information. Star Cloud Services is activated in the printer driver, or the printer itself, and works independently of the retailer’s POS software. At the end of the transaction a digital copy of the receipt can be claimed by the customer scanning a QR code and using the free of charge Star AllReceipts™ app.

The immediate advantage for the customer is the option to remain anonymous yet still receive a digital receipt as well as any coupons offered. Retailers can take advantage of the reverse side of digital receipts, as they can on printed receipts, to display coupons that the customer can subsequently retrieve on their smartphone along with the digital receipt.

Further reducing environmental impact, Star offers the possibility for the retailer to print a ‘micro receipt’. Smaller than a standard receipt, this receipt includes a single QR code which in turn corresponds to the complete digital receipt including all necessary tax details. Paper consumption can be reduced significantly as a micro receipt is approximately 5cm in length. This facility is available on a range of Star POS printers. Furthermore, Star is actively working with a number of innovative paper manufacturers to ensure its printers can use paper that is sustainable, recyclable and environmentally-friendly.

Star will be joined by a number of partners demonstrating a range of the very latest POS and payment solutions for retailers of all sizes. These include: iZettle Point of Sale and payment solutions; Flour.io, a product of bitbakers GmbH & Co.KG, cash register solution with merchandise management; Sitoo cloud-based mobile point of sale (mPOS) and omnichannel platform for global retailers; and Kasse Speedy who offer an Android Point of Sale solution.

Visitors will also be able to experience how Star’s solutions are compatible with the new KassenSichV regulation in Germany. Repertus will showcase its JUNUX iPad point of sale software including fiscal integration with specialist Fiskaly alongside Star’s digital receipting solution AllReceipts and micro receipt solution for effective paper saving.

“The retail landscape is evolving”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “While traditional POS solutions still have an important role to play we are witnessing a distinct shift towards tablet and Cloud-based POS solutions. Star has developed an extensive portfolio that allows retailers to make the seamless transition to the latest technology and, by introducing a number of industry firsts, clearly demonstrates its position as a leading innovator in POS printing.”

About Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

