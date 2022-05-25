High Wycombe, UK, 25 May 2022 At EuroCIS 2022 (31 May - 2 June 2022), international POS hardware manufacturer Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest Cloud and Tablet POS solutions with a range of market leading POS and payment software providers including Extenda Retail, fiskaly, Flour, GSoft, Leaf Systems, Repertus, SumUp and Zettle by Paypal at Hall 9 / A14.

Star will be introducing a number of new hardware products for retail POS and self-service kiosks at the event alongside unique technologies, critical to the changing nature of modern point of sale. The wide range of partners demonstrating these on the stand highlights Star’s commitment to creating unique solutions as well as its focus on ease of integration. This approach has enabled Star to consistently develop new partnerships and further strengthen existing alliances.

Star Micronics at EuroCIS 2022

Star’s partnership with fiskaly, a company that offers a fully certified Cloud TSE in accordance with KassenSichV, benefits both larger retail and hospitality chains and smaller businesses that want to make use of cloud-connected point of sale either now or in the future. Star has developed a range of innovative receipt and order printing solutions that provide the flexibility required to integrate traditional and state-of-the-art tablet and cloud-based POS for retail in a rapidly changing market.

With over 2.5 million units sold to date worldwide, the TSP100 series is one of Star’s most established printer ranges. The recently launched TSP100IV offering innovative new features for omnichannel retail will be on show, including the TSP143IV UE model which provides multi-connectivity to cater for traditional point of sale applications as well as mobile and cloud POS. In addition to Ethernet and USB-C interfaces, the printer boasts a USB-A port with Android Open Accessory (AOA) support for the growing Android marketplace, providing direct cabled ‘data & charge’ for Android tablets and mobile devices.

The TSP100IV is available with Star’s new MCW10 Wireless LAN module offering a compact solution that supports the new WPA3 standard for wireless printer communication. It also supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands with 5GHz being resistant to the interference of radio waves generated by microwave ovens to provide a safe and effective wireless LAN solution for hospitality. With Ethernet and USB cables included in the box, the MCW10 provides a cost-effective plug and play multi-port wireless LAN solution for both TSP100IV and mC-Print™ models that allows two printers or other devices to be connected at the same time. By deploying the MCW10, users can quickly and easily benefit from robust wireless communication thanks to the Star Quick Setup Utility.

As retail businesses strive to offer a seamless omnichannel customer experience, Star’s unique CloudPRNT™ technology is available on a variety of Star printers and is built in to the TSP100IV. As a result, it is possible to print directly to store from an online ordering platform or e-commerce solution without the need for a local tablet or POS system.

Alongside this technology, Star will be demonstrating its new StarPrinter.online, fully managed service for retail businesses to manage the printer estate with minimal set-up time and cost as well as near zero integration. If required, customers can simply send a receipt or an order as an html file or even an email directly to the printer. In addition, it is ideal for hospitality customers wishing to print remote orders from their own websites, directly to the kitchen, without the need for the chef to touch a tablet.

With sustainability a key topic, Star will be showing a number of alternative options including re-stick media alongside environmentally friendly media solutions which are both sustainable and recyclable, including Blue4est® approved paper.

The TSP654IISK linerless label printer and new SK1-311SK linerless kiosk mechanism both offer versatile labelling solutions which support MaxStick® liner-free media. With the recent growth in online orders across multiple channels along with increased allergy legislation, the cloud-enabled TSP654IISK provides an environmentally friendly solution for printing customer online orders for takeaway, delivery and item labelling.

Allowing greater cost management and flexibility for businesses, Star will also be introducing a new concept, LeasyPay, which provides small businesses with an all-in-one solution including hardware, software and all the resources required for operating procedures in return for a monthly rental fee. The last two years have shown the ability to plan expenditure and ensure operational processes at business checkout areas to be business-critical in retail and hospitality, requiring increasingly flexible solutions.

“We are pleased to be demonstrating our latest POS solutions with a wide range of partners at EuroCIS this year”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “Star’s unique and versatile solutions allow businesses of all sizes to benefit from advanced technology as well as a wealth of innovative features for omnichannel retail.”

About Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

