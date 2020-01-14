High Wycombe, UK, 14 January 2020 International POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics announces the launch of SteadyLAN™, a unique POS connectivity solution that provides the stability of a cabled LAN connection for iPad POS systems via the standard Apple Lightning cable to ensure continuous network access.

Star’s unique SteadyLAN solution offers reliable connectivity with iOS devices and is ideal for locations where WiFi connectivity is not possible or unreliable. It provides direct cabled control of the printer and attached peripherals as well as Ethernet provision to the iPad from the wired Ethernet port of the printer.

By simply connecting the iPad to the Star mC-Print™ printer (mCP21LB, mCP31L or mCP31LB) via the standard Apple Lightning cable, or USB-C for iPad Pro, and connecting the printer to the Internet via a wired LAN connection the iPad is able to connect to the Internet without WiFi communication. Furthermore, the iPad can communicate with the printer via the Lightning cable and the printer will also charge the iPad.

The mC-Print series features 58mm and 80mm print width models. With the unique functionality of up to 5 hardware and software interfaces including innovative Cloud technologies able to control select USB connected peripherals from multiple wired or wireless devices, the mC-Print series responds to the demands of an evolving multichannel environment.

Offering Star CloudPRNT™ technology for remote PC-free printing of receipts and tickets directly from a web server to Star mC-Print2 or mC-Print3 printers located anywhere in the world, this low cost and versatile Cloud printing solution is ideal for applications across retail and hospitality including Click & Collect in-store orders, event ticketing and online food ordering, etc.

“SteadyLAN is yet another game changer from Star and demonstrates our continuing commitment to developing unique solutions that provide retailers with the very latest technology”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “This solution effectively overcomes the problem of intermittent WiFi communication to provide retailers and hospitality operators with reliable connectivity for iPad POS systems.”

Background Information on Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

