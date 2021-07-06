High Wycombe, UK, 6 July 2021 International POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics announces the launch of its TSP143IIU+ USB receipt printer. Replacing the TSP143II ECO printer, this latest model in the TSP100 series features a higher print speed than its predecessor and benefits from a range of paper saving features and marketing tools, thanks to free-of-charge Star futurePRNT™ software.

Star’s established TSP100 series offers software-driven thermal POS receipt printers to provide an immediate plug and play application, allowing businesses to tailor and continuously modify all aspects of receipting output to meet individual needs.

Star TSP143IIU+

Designed for traditional fixed POS across retail and hospitality, the TSP143IIU+ with USB interface is ideal for a range of applications including receipting and kitchen orders. Furthermore, Star’s futurePRNT value-added software far exceeds installation tools normally provided enabling users to easily install high volume custom setups. A variety of marketing tools including instant couponing as well as receipt re-design simply reinforce the versatility of this printer.

With both horizontal and vertical text reduction, users can benefit from reduced paper consumption, whilst flat receipts are assured with no paper curl. The printer also features an optional splash proof cover, desk boot and buzzer alert. Boasting a 4 year warranty including print head and cutter as standard, the TSP100 series offers unrivalled reliability.

As Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “The TSP143IIU+ builds on the success to date of Star’s renowned TSP100 series. Meeting the needs of large-scale as well as smaller businesses looking for a reliable USB POS printer, the TSP143IIU+ provides high functionality and offers a versatile replacement for the TSP143II ECO.”

About Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

-oOo-

For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:

Claire Smith

PR Manager

Star Micronics EMEA

Tel: +44 (0)1494 471111

Email: Csmith@Star-EMEA.com