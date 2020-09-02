High Wycombe, UK, 2 September 2020 International POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics announces the launch of its latest direct thermal linerless label printer, the TSP654IISK. Designed for use in quick service and fast-food restaurants, cafés and takeaway outlets to print repositionable labels, food orders and bag labels as well as product labels for retail and logistics, the printer excels in its versatility.

With the recent growth in online orders across multiple channels alongside increased allergy legislation and custom orders, Star has developed the TSP654IISK to provide reliable and accurate label / order printing. Featuring a 180mm/second print speed and compact design, the TSP654IISK prints high resolution text and graphics on linerless MAXStick® media of 40mm, 58mm or 80mm roll widths.

Star TSP654IISK

With more labels on linerless media than on standard label rolls and the flexibility to use a 40mm roll for smaller items, cost savings can be achieved. Moreover, as repositionable thermal labels can stick to virtually any surface and be removed easily and reapplied without residue, the label can track an order through the entire preparation process from initial order to delivery, providing the potential for greater order accuracy and efficiency.

The TSP654IISK includes a high quality anti-jam guillotine cutter and paper taken sensor for efficient order management at busy times when multiple orders are being processed. The paper taken sensor can be enabled to hold each new label / order until the previous one has been taken, allowing the host software to identify the time at which the ticket was taken and how long after printing or before delivery the print job was started. An optional buzzer can be connected to alert the operator either once or at repeated intervals that the label is waiting to be taken.

The TSP654IISK is available with interchangeable plug-in interfaces including Serial, USB and Ethernet LAN for system versatility and upgradeability. An MFi certified Bluetooth model is also available. Additionally, the TSP654IISK is compatible with Star’s unique HI X Connect interface offering Star WebPRNT™ and CloudPRNT™ technology to enable direct local or remote server communication and printing. This is ideal for direct printing of food orders and delivery labels from online ordering and delivery software without a local tablet or POS system. Furthermore, the printer benefits from hub functionality with 2 USB host ports allowing a USB scanner or customer display to be connected.

As Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “Building on the success of Star’s existing label printing range, the new TSP654IISK boasts unrivalled functionality and versatility. With SDK support for iOS, Android and Windows to allow simple integration into a variety of POS, Tablet and Cloud solutions, the TSP654IISK provides the wide range of Star software partners across retail and hospitality with a versatile linerless label printing solution that effectively meets the demands of an omnichannel environment.”

Background Information on Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

