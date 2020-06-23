High Wycombe, UK, 23 June 2020 - With the growing adoption of the USB-C® standard, international POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics announces the launch of the latest additions to its mC-Print3™ series. The mCP31C and mCP31CB, equipped with a USB-C port, support standard communication with USB-C supporting devices such as Android™ / Windows phones and tablets, PCs, Macs etc, as well as USB Power Delivery.

The mCP31C and mCP31CB allow a USB-C tablet to charge whilst connected to the printer. To date, this has not been possible with MicroUSB based tablets. Additionally, the mCP31C and mCP31CB offer SteadyLAN™ connectivity, previously only available on iOS devices, for supported tablets running Android, Windows, Linux and Mac. The printer can now act as the hub to a totally wired POS solution, powering the printer and tablet plus additional peripherals such as a barcode reader and customer display from a single plug / mains socket.

SteadyLAN is a unique POS connectivity solution that provides the stability of a cabled LAN connection for POS systems to ensure continuous network access. Offering reliable connectivity it is ideal for locations where WiFi connectivity is not possible or unreliable, by providing direct cabled control of the printer and attached peripherals as well as Ethernet provision to the tablet from the wired Ethernet port of the printer.

By simply connecting a supporting Android, Windows, Linux or Mac device via USB-C cable to the new mCP31C and mCP31CB and connecting the printer to the Internet via a wired LAN connection, the device is able to connect to the Internet without WiFi communication. Furthermore, the device can communicate with the printer via the USB-C cable and the printer will also charge a PD compatible device. SteadyLAN is already available for iPad and iPad Pro on Star’s existing MFi certified mCP31L, mCP31LB and mCP21LB via the standard Apple Lightning cable.

The mC-Print series features 58mm and 80mm print width models. With the unique functionality of up to 5 hardware and software interfaces including innovative Cloud technologies able to control select USB connected peripherals, the mC-Print series responds to the demands of an evolving multichannel environment.

Offering Star CloudPRNT™ technology for remote PC-free printing of receipts and tickets directly from a web server to Star mC-Print2 or mC-Print3 printers located anywhere in the world, this low cost and versatile Cloud printing solution is ideal for applications across retail and hospitality including Click & Collect in-store orders, event ticketing and online food ordering, etc.

“The launch of the mCP31C and mCP31CB further demonstrates Star’s continuing commitment to developing solutions that push the boundaries in POS”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “Retail and hospitality can now benefit from the unique functionality of Star’s SteadyLAN connectivity for supported tablets running not only iOS but also Android, Windows, Linux and Mac to facilitate continuous charge and network access.”

Background Information on Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

