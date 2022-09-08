High Wycombe, UK, 8 September 2022 Star Micronics, a leading manufacturer of POS printing solutions, announces the launch of the mPOPCI™ combined printer and cash drawer solution with data and charging for iOS devices as well as support for Android and Windows devices. This model complements the existing mPOP™ Bluetooth version within the mCollection range.

To date, mPOP has been widely adopted across retail and hospitality. As a unique combined printer and cash drawer mobile point of purchase solution, it is lightweight and compact at just 10cm high and 30cm wide with a sleek, stylish design for any countertop. Alternatively, for improved space-saving and security, mPOP with front feed receipting can easily be placed under the counter.

Star mPOPCI

Working with all major operating systems including Apple iOS, Android, Linux and Windows, mPOP provides users with a versatile solution that is ready to work with compatible POS software and a card payment system. In addition, it can effectively act as a hub to control a variety of peripherals as well as providing connectivity for tablets. As a result, the multiple functions and connectivity associated with mPOP make processing customer transactions smooth and effortless.

The new mPOPCI successfully builds on these features and thanks to Apple MFi certification facilitates a direct USB-C connection with an iPad® or iPhone®, enabling it to charge the iOS device while data is transferring. This can be achieved via the same charging cable included with the device. Moreover, the mPOPCI features a USB-A port for connecting external devices or peripherals such as an optional 2D barcode scanner or customer display and a USB-B port for traditional POS.

As Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA states: “The launch of mPOPCI demonstrates Star’s continued focus on the needs of SMEs alongside a recognition of the growing demand for mPOS and mobile payment solutions across retail and hospitality. We believe the versatility and unique features of mPOPCI will ensure its successful deployment in a wide range of applications.”

Background Information on Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

-oOo-

For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:

Claire Smith

PR Manager

Star Micronics EMEA

Tel: +44 (0)1494 471111

Email: csmith@Star-EMEA.com