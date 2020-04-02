High Wycombe, UK, 2 April 2020 International POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics announces the launch of its new CloudPRNT™ for WooCommerce update to enable small and medium-sized businesses to develop an online ordering presence with minimal set-up time and expense required.

Retailers and hospitality operators looking at ways to expand their business to generate online sales and assist customers with online ordering and click & collect, as well as giving customers round the clock access to their business, are increasingly turning to e-commerce sites such as WooCommerce.

Star CloudPRNT for WooCommerce

WooCommerce is a flexible, open-source e-commerce solution built on WordPress that allows businesses to build the storefront they want to sell online and in turn reach a much wider customer base.

The free of charge WooCommerce plug-in from Star enables the automatic printing of receipts, invoices, delivery slips as well as kitchen and restaurant orders on Star’s CloudPRNT printer range, including the mC-Print™ series alongside the TSP650II or TSP700II for 80mm receipts, or the TSP800II series for 112mm receipts, with the unique HI X interface. As a result, any business using these Star printers will be able to take full advantage of the new CloudPRNT for WooCommerce update with minimal set-up time and expense required.

With Star’s CloudPRNT technology restaurants, takeaways, bakeries and similar businesses can integrate a flexible ordering system to seamlessly integrate online purchasing into their offering, while eliminating the need for an extra tablet to send an online order to the printer. Instead, the ordering service will be able to communicate directly with the printer to create print jobs as well as receive the status of the printer.

“This solution offers small and medium-sized retailers and hospitality operators the opportunity to become an online business extremely quickly at minimal cost”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “In the current challenging climate, Star can help provide cost-effective tools to enable businesses to continue trading and to allow a wide range of customers to have access to the items they require while staying at home.”

Background Information on Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

