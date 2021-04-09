High Wycombe, UK, 9 April 2021 International POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics announces today the release of its StarXpand™ SDK, an industry-first software development kit for Star printer control and connection, initially targeted for applications that utilise the React Native cross-platform framework.

Typically, mobile POS applications have been developed exclusively for each operating system (OS), such as iOS, Android and Windows. However, cross-platform development which allows application programs to be developed with one set of source code, in a single programming language, for multiple operating systems is gaining ground. As a result, cross-platform development is expected to become essential to application development in the future, due to its lower overall development and maintenance costs.

StarXpand SDK for React Native

Responding to this trend, Star has developed StarXpand SDK, initially targeting React Native but scheduled to later include other native and alternative cross-platform environments, to help reduce the development time and maintenance costs associated with printer connection. The SDK features a new StarIO10 framework that provides a number of advantages including asynchronous communication allowing print jobs to take place in parallel, lowering implementation costs and the possibility of bugs while improving code readability. As StarIO10 is emulation-free, one StarXpand document will work with any current Star POS / Mobile printer.

With human-readable command creation, StarIO10 allows users to create commands via a command builder with intermediate and raw binary commands generated respectively. This process allows for an understanding of what data a printer receives, helps problem-solve and results in commands that are reusable as a print format without emulation dependencies. Moreover, StarIO10 allows users to typically discover all devices, irrespective of interface, in under a second greatly improving search speed, especially for LAN printers.

StarIO10 features a log of communications between the operating system and the printer, designed for debugging. This log feature can shorten analysis time when an issue arises, avoiding prolonged downtime and saving businesses valuable time and unnecessary cost.

Star has published StarXpand SDK for React Native on the popular GitHub site where developers around the world publish, share program code, and discuss integration.

As Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “Renowned for its market-leading comprehensive SDK’s, Star has developed an industry-first with its StarXpand SDK for React Native. As cross-platform development gains ground, Star is taking the lead with an SDK that helps reduce development time and maintenance costs associated with printer control and connection.”

About Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

