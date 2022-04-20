High Wycombe, UK, 20 April 2022 At Retail Technology Show 2022 (26 - 27 April 2022, Olympia London), international POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest Cloud and tablet POS hardware with a range of market leading POS software, payment and kiosk solutions from Extenda Retail, Evoke, Flooid, PMC, Qudini, Saledock, Square and SumUp on Stand 6G10.

Offering hardware for traditional retail POS and self-service kiosks as well as Cloud and mobile POS solutions for retailers of all sizes, Star will be introducing a number of new products at the event. The wide range of partners demonstrating these on the stand highlights Star’s commitment to creating unique solutions that respond to a changing retail landscape, as well as its focus on ease of integration. This approach has enabled Star to consistently develop new partnerships and further strengthen existing alliances.

Star at Retail Technology Show 2022

With over 2.5 million units sold to date worldwide, the TSP100 series is one of Star’s most established printer ranges. The new TSP100IV Series, launched in April 2022, offers the renowned build quality of the TSP100 along with innovative new features for omnichannel retail. The TSP143IV UE model provides multi-connectivity to cater for traditional point of sale applications as well as mobile and cloud POS. In addition to Ethernet and USB-C interfaces, the printer boasts a USB-A port with Android Open Accessory (AOA) support for the growing Android marketplace, providing direct cabled ‘data & charge’ for Android tablets and mobile devices.

As retail businesses strive to offer a seamless omnichannel customer experience, Star’s unique CloudPRNT™ technology is available on a variety of Star printers and is built in to the TSP100IV. As a result, it is possible to print directly to store from an online ordering platform or e-commerce solution without the need for a local tablet or POS system. Alongside this technology, Star has recently introduced StarPrinter.online, a fully managed service for retail businesses to manage the printer estate with minimal set-up time and cost as well as near zero integration. If required, customers can simply send a receipt or an order as an html file or even an email directly to the printer.

In response to the demand for a range of connectivity options, Star has recently launched the MCW10 module that plugs directly into the mC-Print™ series and the TSP100IV to offer a compact solution that supports the new WPA3 standard for wireless printer communication. With Ethernet and USB cables included in the box, the MCW10 provides a cost-effective plug and play multi-port wireless LAN solution that allows two printers or other devices to be connected at the same time. By deploying the MCW10, users can quickly and easily benefit from robust in-store wireless communication thanks to the Star Quick Setup Utility.

With the recent growth in online orders across multiple channels along with increased allergy legislation and custom orders, Star will be demonstrating the TSP654IISK linerless label printer for reliable and accurate label / order printing. Featuring a 180mm/second print speed and compact design, the TSP654IISK prints high resolution text and graphics on linerless MAXStick® media of 40mm, 58mm or 80mm roll widths.

Star will also be showing for the first time a linerless label kiosk mechanism. The Sanei SK1-311SK can be built into a kiosk to offer a versatile labelling solution that supports full glue coverage MAXStick® media, as well as PlusD diamond pattern. This is particularly suitable for visitor management kiosks and name badge printing.

Additionally, as a hardware solutions provider, Star will be exhibiting a range of hardware peripherals including cash drawers that complement its extensive printer portfolio.

“We are pleased to be demonstrating our latest POS solutions with a wide range of partners at the Retail Technology Show this year”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “Star’s unique solutions alongside its range of complementary peripherals offer unrivalled functionality and versatility, allowing businesses of all sizes to benefit from advanced technology as well as a wealth of innovative features for omnichannel retail.”

About Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:

Claire Smith

PR Manager

Star Micronics EMEA

Tel: +44 (0)1494 471111

Email: csmith@Star-EMEA.com